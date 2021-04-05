SWANTON — This Saturday, a fleet of big rigs will return after a year away for the drive-thru Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile fundraiser at the Franklin County Field Days fairgrounds.
“We are so excited to be able to host Big Rig Day again this year after having to cancel last year’s event,” said Hadley Priebe, executive director of the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile. “This is such a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community and to bring some joy to the local children.”
The event will take place on April 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to commemorate the Month of the Young Child, according to a press release.
Because of COVID restrictions in place to keep families safe, the event will be drive-thru and include goodie bags, and a presentation of the freshly-painted new bookmobile, the release stated.
The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile has spent the past year collecting and packaging over 1,000 books and activities to families during COVID quarantine, providing virtual storytime opportunities and collectively ran a virtual book club for middle schoolers, according to a release.
Now in its 17th year of operation, the Bookmobile is still on the road and providing opportunities for readers of all ages to connect with literature and dive into the adventure that is a brand new story.
