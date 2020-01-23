ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy teachers here are using theater to immerse students in American history, telling America’s story as they embark on their own journey of self-discovery: a theatrical production.
After all, theater is as foreign to many of these students as the 1700s or 1800s might have been. BFA theater teacher Susan Palmer told the Messenger one immediate purpose of this project is exposing students to theater “who might not even fully understand what it means” to partake in a theatrical production, the crucial skills to develop ideas, to coordinate a plethora of tasks, to work until ideas become reality and then to seamlessly tie together everyone’s efforts.
And it’s a lot of effort. BFA history teacher Mike Campbell’s students are partaking in the project, meaning there are about 65 participants Campbell has tasked with challenging themselves.
Those students pick a part of the production to work on. They can act. They can work on the visual art component, for example, set design. Or they can work on the technical aspects of the production, like the creation of a montage slideshow.
But every effort of the production is unified by its central theme: what it means to be American, historically and today.
It’s not a chance for students to espouse their own political ideas, although those ideas are, of course, a component of the project, a lens students are tasked with focusing through historical research.
The project began with worksheets featuring prompting questions about students’ individual sense of American identity. Students were asked to list what they considered strong American images, which were then compiled for sharing via Google Drive.
Then students picked historical figures to research. That meant analyzing historical quotations as well, considering how history contextualizes those words and how they might apply to this day.
But a key part of this exercise was, as Palmer put it, asking, “What do we know and what do we imagine about the past? Where do they intersect?”
In an effort to personalize or humanize these historical figures — and in doing so, to connect their present to ours — students then wrote from their historical figure’s perspective, writing in the first person how they might have defined what it means to be American.
After students agreed on a potential setting for their play, Palmer said she wrote a rough draft. She shared it with the students and gathered their anonymous input, which Palmer then incorporated into a revised draft.
The play’s premise, as Palmer described it to the Messenger, uses a tense backdrop of political intrigue as a bed for the students’ historical depictions.
The play is set now, in a Washington, D.C. high school, amid a political protest outside that is “getting nasty,” Palmer said — so nasty that neo-Nazis infiltrate the premises, initiating a school lockdown, right in the midst of a history class.
In the midst of the lockdown, the audience is able to hear students’ thoughts — which revolve around connecting what they’ve been learning in their interrupted history class to the events going on around them.
School resumes, but the students are too wound up from the ordeal to go on with business as usual, instead drawing connections aloud between these past historical figures and the students themselves today.
Palmer said students found quotations from Abraham Lincoln and George Washington particularly relevant, like Washington’s sentiment that America is not designed for one person’s rule, but is, instead, an ongoing, nationwide project.
The students perform the play next Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, at 8:15 a.m.
The school board, principal, superintendent and tenth grade history classes are invited, but Palmer also said anyone interested from the public can attend as well, though she noted the early morning start time will probably preclude most from attending.
But the students have a lot to be proud of, regardless of their audience. Palmer said how many students stepped up to act, most without any theatrical experience, impressed her. It probably helped that students are able to read from the play itself. Palmer said memorizing the play was “too daunting” when the goal is student engagement.
There’s plenty of evidence, though, that students are engaged. Palmer and Campbell collaborated on a similar theatrical project last year, a performance about immigration. And exit surveys gathered deeply positive feedback from participants, comments like students feeling sure they would remember the material, having lived with it this way.
“One of them was like, ‘This is the best history class,’” Palmer said.
Several of this year’s participants told Palmer they took the class based on the positive buzz about last year’s project, and Palmer said she’s looking forward to making these productions a yearly event.
After all, as transferable skills remain a common buzzword, Palmer said many “just naturally fall into theater,” like collaboration, self-direction and responsible citizenship.
It’s also just a classic example of learning by doing.
“I love it when learning happens it doesn’t hurt,” Palmer said, with a laugh. “... I cannot tell you how profound some of our discoveries have been.”