BFA St. Albans is asking families to fill out an application for free and reduced school meals form to help schools access millions of dollars of federal funds for education.
Due to Vermont's new Universal School Meals law, all students can eat breakfast and lunch for free. By filling out the form, families enable schools to receive reimbursement for these meals from the federal government based on family income.
Even if families have not filled out these forms in the past, they can do so now to help their school provide nutritious meals for students.
Additionally by using federal funds, burdens on taxpayers for the universal school meals program will be lower than if they were the program were to only rely on state and local funds.
The privacy of household financial information provided on the form is protected by law.
