ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy’s Matilda: The Musical opens Thursday, and Susan Palmer thinks the timing couldn’t be better.
Palmer is directing the play, her second at BFA following last year’s popular Shrek: The Musical.
Palmer said one obvious reason the drama department chose to put on Matilda: The Musical is — as was also the case for Shrek — the name recognition. The 1988 Roald Dahl novel remains popular, as does the 1996 movie adaptation.
But Palmer said she also thinks the story of Matilda is particularly relevant right now — as Palmer put it, the story of a little girl who feels the adult world does not support her and is “often cruel and unjust.”
“She has to advocate for herself and use her own voice and knowledge and education,” Palmer said.
Of course, on top of that, Palmer said the musical offers a lot of great work for actors, including “great dances.”
Teachers are among those actors, “cameo-ing,” as Palmer put it, to emphasize that the high school students are playing significantly younger kids.
Palmer said those students are “a really good group,” including “a really good creative team.”
She estimated about 75 people worked on the play.
“Nobody has any idea the amount of pieces that go into it,” Palmer said.
Take something as basic for a performance like this as microphones. A team of tech-oriented students are responsible for supervising mics during the play.
That means students have to coordinate mic usage and swap them out as players move on and off the stage. Depending on the number of players in any given scene, that could be a lot of mics to track.
Then there’s the set design, which Palmer said is “beautiful,” including creative flourishes — like light boxes spelling out “Matilda” — that enliven BFA’s Matilda to a level beyond the average school theater production.
Palmer said, “It’s always fun to solve problems around staging.” For example, the story of Matilda includes such fantastic elements as telekinetic chalkboard writing and a teacher swinging a student by her pigtails.
The Messenger attempted to investigate how BFA’s production of Matilda has created these effects, only to be politely thwarted by Palmer.
“You’ll have to come and see,” she said.
Palmer heads BFA’s drama department. She has her own theatrical experience, both on stage as an actor and off as a director, as well as a host of prior teaching experience, ranging from courses at the Flynn Center to eight years at Essex High School.
With all that in mind, Palmer said this production of Matilda is one of her favorite productions in which she’s been involved.
The musical premiered in 2010. The Royal Shakespeare Company performed a 12-week “trial run” at Stratford-upon-Avon before the musical made its West End debut in November 2011.
It set a record for Olivier Awards, the English theatre equivalent of the Oscars.
Dennis Kelly adapted Dahl’s novel. Tim Minchin wrote the musical’s songs.
For those unfamiliar with Dahl’s novel, it’s the story of a precocious telekinetic five-year-old, an avid reader in a cartoonishly absurd and fantastic world of accidentally green hair dye, thwarted childbirth and a villainous teacher named Miss Trunchbull steadfastly devoted to tormenting schoolchildren.
Armand Messier and Melissa Ewell directed the BFA production’s music, with choreography by Alexis Kamitses.
The play is 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There’s also a Saturday matinee from 1-3 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students or seniors.
Purchase advance tickets online at bfastalbans.ticketleap.com/matilda.