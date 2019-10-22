ST. ALBANS — Wednesday will be Principal Chris Mosca’s last day at Bellows Free Academy.
However, he will remain available to assist with the transition through Nov. 1, Mosca told the Messenger Tuesday.
Maple Run Superintendent Kevin Dirth said assistant superintendent Bill Kimball will become acting principal. Maple Run will search for a new principal later this week.
Mosca has been principal since 2013.
There were many factors in his decision to leave, Mosca said, but mostly it involved the distance between St. Albans and his family in Augusta, Maine. “Really this is personal and family reasons,” he said.
His youngest child is a senior in high school and Mosca said he realized after recently attending her last high school soccer game that “these moments are going to few and far between.”
Traveling each weekend between Augusta and St. Albans was trying for both Mosca and his family. “I missed moments,” he said, “as much as I tried to go back and forth and be there. I think this was the right decision.”
Mosca’s decision to leave comes after several weeks of controversy as the grades and transcripts accompanying the school’s state-mandated shift to proficiency based education led to difficulties with college application transcripts and angry parents and students.
“It was a big challenge, one of the biggest professional challenges I’ve ever encountered,” Mosca said of the shift to proficiency.
“I think the instruction and learning kids got was solid,” he said. The challenge, in his view, was capturing and documenting that learning. “It was a tough lift.”
The goal of proficiency was to better show what kids know and can do, Mosca said.
Of his time at BFA, Mosca said, “I enjoyed the work. I enjoyed BFA... I was proud to wear the green and gold.”
Dirth thanked Mosca for his service to the school. “He first arrived seven years ago, during a particularly difficult time at BFA and, through his leadership at the time, he was able to calm the waters and move the school forward,” Dirth said.