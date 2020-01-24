FAIRFAX — Snow hasn’t been plentiful for cross country skiing until this weekend, but the county’s Nordic teams have been making the most of what has fallen.
The BFA Fairfax Nordic team, headed by Fred Griffin, has already competed in multiple meets.
“We have 41 high school skiers this year in a high school of 300,” said Griffin, “and this number is actually down a bit from last year.”
This year’s team is young, which means that there are plenty of good years ahead for the program.
“We are weighted with sophomores and juniors--only eight seniors. My very strong feeling is that both the boys’ team and the girls’ team are on the rise.
“We want to be better and are eager for instruction. We train hard and we race hard,” said Griffin. “The kids are a joy to work with--a pleasure to coach.”