FAIRFAX — BFA-Fairfax is getting a facelift.
With a crop of new, younger families moving into Fairfax, the school is set to expand through a three-phase construction plan, according to Matthew Hogan, a member of the Fairfax school board who is spearheading the project.
The first phase of construction — which is expected to be completed by April 2024 — consists of two of the three new wings for the building. The first wing will be added to the end of the elementary school.
“We’re just going to be continuing out that roofline,” Hogan said.
The new wing of the elementary school will have classrooms on the upper level for elementary school students and classrooms on the lower level for preschool students. The preschool will have its own entrance and exit to the building, Hogan said.
The second, three-story wing will be added onto the current “Wood Wing,” the oldest part of the property. Though the basement floor of the new wing will be for storage, it will be built with windows, leaving the possibility for the space to become more classrooms down the line if necessary.
Fairfax voters gave the school renovations the go-ahead back in January, when they approved a $36 million bond during a re-vote.
Construction on phase two of the project will begin once students are out for the summer of 2024, with a new entranceway for the main high school building. The entranceway will have a receptionist, a conference room and a formal entrance to the community library, which the school shares with the public.
“This will allow better vetting of, ‘Are you coming to the school, or are you coming to the library?’” Hogan said.
Phase two plans also include a new sprinkler system and a makeover for the outdoor space in front of the library, including a new pavilion and seating areas, which Hogan said can be used for students waiting for buses or after school sports.
Hogan said the school is hoping to have the first two phases of the project completed as soon as possible to allow students to return to them in fall 2024, when the school will begin its phase of internal redesigns. However, there will be a period of time when students will be in the building while construction is ongoing.
Internal redesign plans for the school include a revamping of STEM classrooms and laboratories. The most up-to-date science lab on the school’s campus is 22 years-old, Hogan said, and is in need of renovations.
Along with STEM expansion, internal redesigns will separate high school subjects into their own wings, with a STEM wing, an English wing and so on. The redesigns will also focus on a greater separation of the elementary, middle and high schools.
“Really, it’s to create this sense of developmental-appropriate environments,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that the school was previously borrowing space for BFA-Fairfax elementary schoolers from the high school building, as they had run out of space for the younger students. This construction is working to change that.
“It’s a lot different than it was 20 years ago, 50 years ago. Gone are the days where it was, keep stuffing kids into the classroom,” Hogan said.
As of Aug. 17, the architecture company the school partners with, Black River Design Architects, has completed the design and development phase of their documents. With formal drawings complete, Hogan said the board is able to get a detailed picture of what the construction will look like.
Hogan said these plans are now being sent to estimators to determine the final cost for the construction.
The construction project is currently projected to be completed by the fall of 2025.
