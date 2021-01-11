ST. ALBANS — Bellows Free Academy (BFA) is continuing the tradition of providing students and families with information about the opportunities and programs BFA has to offer.
Prospective students and families who are starting to think about where to go for high school are invited to the BFA Experience slated for Jan. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. This year, the event will be held virtually but will still be an interactive presentation.
To attend, simply visit visitbfa.com the evening of Jan. 19.
