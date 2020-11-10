ST. ALBANS CITY – In their only public performance since the pandemic began, members of Bellows Free Academy’s band celebrated veterans at the Vermont Passport Agency with a short concert Monday.
Only two songs were played during the brief Monday afternoon performance, but, according to the band’s director Eric Bushey, the chance to play Monday was “special in a lot of ways.”
Monday’s performance was held to celebrate military veterans working in the U.S. Dept. of State’s passport agency in St. Albans City, something Bushey said was “first and foremast an honor” during an interview with the Messenger Tuesday.
“One of the things the pandemic has done for all of us is give us a perspective on the things we miss,” Bushey said, and with COVID-19 dampening usual Veterans Day ceremonies, “one of the things that came to me was how much I was going to miss being able to honor veterans as a part of the school.”
Alongside intentions to honor the local veterans staffing St. Albans’s passport agency, Bushey said there was another honoree celebrated Monday: Verne Colburn, Bellows Free Academy’s former band director who passed away this weekend.
“Verne was the band director at BFA I took over for in 1996 and was a legend in the area,” Bushey said. “He was known and loved by so many and was such a huge supporter of both me personally and the band.”
The band played only two songs during Monday’s concert – a medley of Elton John songs from the film Rocketman and “The Washington Post,” a popular parade song Bushey said had been in the school band’s repertoire since at least the 1930s.
But for the students in BFA’s band, however, Monday’s performance, while short, also brought one of the few chances for members of this particular ensemble to perform publicly together after COVID-19’s arrival in March spurred school closures and, later, limits on performing arts classes.
As schools reopened this fall under strict public health guidelines, ensembles were limited to outdoor practices and, with the Maple Run Unified School District’s reopening plan separating students into alternating cohorts, there were few chances for the full ensemble to practice together, Bushey said.
Monday’s performance, Bushey said, was the first time he’d directed a concert since December.
“It gave us an opportunity to do an outside performance and it gave us a chance to put members of both cohorts together,” Bushey said. “It was a very short performance, but it was a bit of normalcy, too.”
It will likely be some time before students from Bellows Free Academy’s band will publicly perform together again as, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, there are few options for indoor performances, and winter weather will likely dampen any prospects for outdoor concerts in the immediate future.
In the meantime, BFA’s high school band, under Bushey, has managed so-called “virtual performances” edited together from individual students’ recordings.
With that in mind, Bushey said Monday’s performance outside of the Vermont Passport Agency might have helped remind students “what’s fun about doing concerts.”
According to Bushey, as performers gathered in BFA’s parking lot to unwind immediately after Monday’s performance, “it was clear people really had an outstanding time.”
“This is what this experience feels like,” Bushey reflected, and while another concert might still be months off, the longtime band director promised BFA’s band would eventually play again before the St. Albans public.
“Stay patient and let’s stay safe,” he said, “and we’ll get back to it as soon as we can.”
