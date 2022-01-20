After a tight first period with Colchester that put BFA quickly on its heels, the Bobwhites hockey team from St. Albans found their footing and pulled ahead for the win.
At the end of the second period, the Bobwhites were in the lead 2-4. After a quick goal within the first two minutes of the third period, bringing it to a 3 point lead, it was obvious Colchester had a hill to quickly climb to remain competitive.
And although Colchester was able to nab another one, bringing the difference to two, a Bobwhites goal in the waning minutes with the Colchester goalie pulled was the nail in the coffin for a 3-6 BFA win.
The game saw notable performances from Colchester senior Alex Rublee and St. Albans senior captain Matt Merrill, both of whom saw multiple goals for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.