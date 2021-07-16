The BFA Class of 2000 and 2001 will host their 20th and 21st high school reunion together on August 7 at Saint Albans Bay Park.
The event will start at 4 p.m. Tickets will cost $40 at the door and activities will include volleyball, horseshoes and a live band, The Owl Stars.
Due to the pandemic, the Class of 2020 had to cancel their celebrations last year and move it to this year.
There will be covered pavilions at the reunion so it can be enjoyed no matter what the weather is.
Fellow Alumni are encouraged to join the Alumni Facebook group to learn more and connect with fellow former classmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.