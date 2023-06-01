SWANTON — A few months after Queen Elizabeth II died, her feathered namesake joined her.
Betty, the swan – one of the two of Swanton’s famous waterfowl – died this past January from chronic renal disease.
And the people who look over Swanton’s swans want to ask the community what it would like to do next.
British gifts
Since 1961, Sam and Betty have had a spot in the middle of Swanton after they first arrived from England following a Chamber-led initiative to settle the two birds in Swanton.
“In an effort to promote a good neighbor policy and friendship with our fellow men, it was deemed desirable that a link with Britain, the homeland of the founder of Swanton, should be established in a tangible manner,” a pamphlet about the swans published in 1962 reads.
The local group eventually got in touch with a wildlife trust in Norfolk, and after some governmental approvals, the two animals were flown to Swanton by Trans Canada Air Lines.
Queen Elizabeth II also had to get involved to allow the transfer. Under British law, the monarchy owns all the royal swans in England in order to protect and control access to the animal as swan meat had been considered a luxury food up until the 20th century.
While it’s against the law to eat English swans in this day and age, the law on the monarchy’s ownership of the birds is still on the books.
And Swanton still has its birds over 50 years later.
Sam and Betty have been swapped out a few times in that period. Named in honor of Queen “Betty” and Uncle “Sam,” the swan couple have become a tourist attraction for visitors, as well as a source of local pride for residents.
The swan’s caretakers, however, aren’t so sure what the community feels about continuing with the program.
Until they do, they don’t want to rush forward with Betty’s replacement, especially as they’re going to need the community’s support if they’d like to move forward with the program.
“We can’t go in a direction until we see what the community likes to see,” swan caretaker Suzanne Washburn said.
Running the program
Keeping and taking care of Swanton’s swans has the responsibility of a small group of people working through the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.
Washburn is one of them.
While the birds have their own special swan food to snack on, she said she’ll often head down to the park in the summertime to feed them lettuce, and she’ll often see other visitors during her trips. Families, especially kids, are big fans of the birds, and they’ll get excited when they can join in and throw romaine at the two mute swans.
At the same time, Washburn said she knows that there are plenty of people – especially wildlife advocates – who don’t like Swanton having the invasive species on its doorstep.
Washburn actually has the Fish and Wildlife permits in her name, and while she knows the birds aren’t living the same sort of life they’d have in the wild, she contests that the birds are happy and well provided for.
In the summertime, the birds are kept in a pool in the village square, and a fence keeps them from wandering on the village grounds.
In the wintertime, they’re housed at a community member’s residence. Washburn didn’t want to name who publicly, but she said that was no indication that Betty was harmed during her winter stay.
Just to be sure, the swans’ caretakers sent Betty to New Hampshire for a necropsy, and she said they found the root causes were visceral gout and chronic renal disease, which could have genetic origins.
“It was so sad. She was such a beautiful bird,” Washburn said.
This isn’t the first time Swanton has had issues with the health of their birds. The latest “Sam the Swan,” for example, is a replacement after the last Sam was euthanized due to health complications around his bumblefoot last year.
Community solutions
Now that the caretakers are examining whether to replace Betty, Washburn is curious if community members want the program to continue, or if they’d like to improve it.
If there’s a desire to keep the birds, she would like to see more attention paid to their summer home, and there could be upgrades – such as the addition of flora – to make the location seem and feel more natural to both visitors and the birds alike.
They could also make the pond bigger. Right now, there’s a space between the fence and the pool, and they could widen the swimming area a few feet in each direction.
“We’re looking at what we need to do to make the pond bigger,” she said. “It’s going to take some money to do”
But then again, she’s not sure if that’s what the community wants.
Upgrading the village green, she said, would probably need additional support from both the Village of Swanton and the Town of Swanton, and they already have a few projects that they’re juggling. The town also already spends roughly $1,000 annually to help with upkeep costs.
Another option is to rally a fundraising campaign – or find grants – for a grassroots attempt at bringing in the funds required, but that runs back into the question of community support and if they have it.
In the meantime, she’s just asking people to weigh in.
Those interested in giving their opinions can call the Swanton Chamber office at 802-868-7200 to leave a message. She’s also encouraging people to voice their thoughts on Front Porch Forum.
Washburn is also looking for volunteers for this summer. Sam could use another caretaker to lessen the burden on other program volunteers.
As for Sam the swan’s status, Washburn said he’ll be returned to the village green in the next few weeks without Betty, but his caretakers made sure he won’t be alone.
Instead, caretakers are going to bring along “Chad the duck” to keep him company. The two were buddies while Sam stayed at his winter retreat, she said.
