ENOSBURGH – A Berkshire woman was arrested in Enosburgh Tuesday evening after being found with an active arrest warrant issued against her, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) release.

According to police, an FCSO deputy observed Sunshine Gagnon, 36, of Berkshire, operating a truck on Route 105 in Enosburgh and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found Gagnon was operating her vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was the subject of an active arrest warrant for two counts of careless and negligent driving and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Gagnon was released and cited to appear in court in June.

