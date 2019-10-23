BERKSHIRE – A Berkshire woman with several active warrants against her was arrested Saturday after attempting to flee police, according to a release issued by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Wednesday.
According to police, a deputy with FCSO attempted to pull a vehicle with a reportedly unreadable license plate near Marvin Road when the vehicle continued for several hundred feet and pulled into a nearby farm.
Per FCSO, a woman, who the deputy identified as Sunshine Gagnon, 35, of Berkshire, exited the driver’s seat and fled for a nearby field.
Police later found Gagnon “hiding in a manure pit by laying in the tall grass,” per FCSO’s statement.
Gagnon, who had five active arrest warrants issued against her, was taken into custody and processed at FCSO’s Enosburgh outpost.
She was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correction Facility and cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court to answer charges as a fugitive from justice, for attempting to elude and for driving while her license was suspended.