BERKSHIRE — Despite efforts by Gov. Phil Scott to make polling places safe for Vermont’s voters, this year, the Berkshire Selectboard has had to decide between moving the informational meeting to Zoom, a virtual meeting platform, or canceling it altogether. The town has chosen Zoom for now — the difficulty is many residents have poor wifi service or no computer at all.
The virtual informational meeting is currently scheduled for March 1 at 7 p.m. The link for the Zoom call hadn’t been posted to the town website as of Wednesday afternoon.
The state is urging towns to utilize mail-in ballots amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. With the passage of H.48, which allows towns to shift the date of town meeting or mail ballots out to all registered voters, municipalities like St. Albans Town have decided to mail ballots to registered voters. Town Clerk Emily Fecteau says the cost is too much for Berkshire.
“We don’t have a high record turnout of voters. With 1,000 people on the checklist, that would cost us about $500,” she said.
Instead, voters will be given the option to cast their vote in person or mail them in upon request. Voting by Australian ballot is scheduled to take place at the Town Clerk’s Office at 4454 Water Tower Road in Berkshire from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Currently there is no opposition to any selectboard position on the ballot.
The proposed 2021 budget for Berkshire is $1,057,614.80, with $686,267.31 to be paid for via taxes. Last year, the proposed budget was lower, at $1,026,000, but the amount to be raised by taxes was higher at $726,000.
“All they have to do is email us. They can call us. They can come in here and vote in person when there’s nobody in here as well,” says Fecteau.
Anthony Lussier is the chair of the selectboard. He says that in the past few years only a handful of people have shown up to the informational meeting.
“We voted in the Australian ballot about eight to 10 years ago and since then our attendance went from 50, 60, 80 people down to, I think we had one year, 15. We are discussing with the various leagues and all if we’re just not gonna have a [informational] meeting at all. Nobody shows up,” Lussier said in an interview with the Messenger.
Residents of Berkshire feel also that the town meetings will cease to be a social event in the future.
“Most of the people in Berkshire are older people who don’t even know how to do zoom. It is mostly young people who do zoom, and those are the people who aren’t even interested in town politics yet,” says Margo Sherwood, who’s lived in Berkshire for 52 years.
Sherwood, who’s a real estate broker, says that approximately 60% to 70% of new homeowners are young families. She hopes that this will encourage greater involvement amongst the younger demographic.
“Town meetings ending would be a shame. It’d be a real shame. People love the tradition of the town meeting,” she said.
Sherwood and others have said the fear is that if you do away with the meetings, the state will gain more control over local matters, and an increase in taxpayer participation will go a long way toward alleviating this fear.
“We want to get that sense of community back and we hope that it’s only going to be a temporary change,” says Sherwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.