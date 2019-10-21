Berkshire Elementary School’s Jessica Litchfield has received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.
She is one of four Vermont teachers and two from Franklin County to receive the award which includes $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of professional development workshops.
Learn more about her achievements below:
Jessica Litchfield has been an educator for nine years and has spent her career teaching kindergarten at Berkshire Elementary School.
Jessica’s passion for teaching and mathematics goes beyond the classroom. She is the early elementary team leader, a member of the leadership team, and a mentor for new teachers. Her work in aligning kindergarten and preschool curriculum has benefited students throughout the district. She has presented sessions on early numeracy in the district and state.
Jessica has done extensive research on closing the achievement gap between students who attended preschool and those who did not. She applies this research to help support her most at-risk students. Jessica has also used this research to develop a more rigorous and rich mathematical experience for preschool students districtwide.
In the classroom, Jessica focuses on research-based practices to develop deep conceptual understanding for her students. She works to meet the needs of all learners and designs experiences for her students in which they interact with mathematical problems and develop conclusions. She provides opportunities for students to share their findings with others.
Jessica earned a B.A. in elementary education and French from Saint Michael’s College and a Master of Science in Teaching from the University of Vermont. She is a certified elementary school teacher.