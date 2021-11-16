BERKSHIRE — Students at Berkshire Elementary and Middle School will be putting on their aprons next week to bring Thanksgiving to seniors in their community.
“We’re a very small community,” said organizer Sarah Fortin, a school-based behavior consultant at BEMS through Northwestern Counselling and Support Services. “Our school is small, but our extended community has always been there for us. We want the kids to see they can make a big impact on other peoples’ lives.”
Students will create and deliver 50 meals for seniors in their community early next week and complete other service projects all day next Monday and Tuesday. The project is part of the school’s reemerging annual traditions around the themes of thankfulness, service and community.
But first, the students need help: from Monday through Friday this week, students are accepting donations of different food items and craft materials to create these meals. A letter listing wanted items was issued to the community on Monday, according to a release from principal Leonard Badeau.
The project
In addition to making senior meals, this year’s service projects also include creating items to donate to the Josh Pallotta Fund, making blankets for Project Linus, donating to Tim’s House in St. Albans and the local food shelf, participating in the Taylor Park Hat and Scarf Project and making bird feeders to hang in the trees around Our Lady of the Meadows & Ave Maria Home and Brownway Residences.
These Thanksgiving traditions began at BEMS in November 2019, but were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary school closure.
Students will work on small community service projects during homeroom next week using donated materials, including cooking up 50 meals for seniors. Meals will be ready on Tuesday for pick-up at the school, but some will be delivered if transportation is an issue, Fortin said.
“It was a really big goal to do it this year,” Fortin told the Messenger on Monday. “Students were asking if we were doing it … if the kids were asking for it, then we should be doing it … Even though they’re kids, they really made a difference.”
The project’s inaugural activities drew a strong and positive response from the community and created more of a sense of community in the school building. Students in varied grades teamed up to help one another, aligning younger and older grades behind a common goal.
This year, the students will be separated by grade to prevent crowding to keep students at a safe distance from one another. Students in different grades will be making different Thanksgiving favorites, like green bean casserole.
Additionally, next week area first responders will join the students during their lunch and recess time to visit and work on relationship building.
“We try to make connections between school and their [regular] lives,” Fortin said.
