BERKSHIRE -- Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested a Berkshire resident late Friday evening.
Jeffrey Domingue, 30, was charged with Domestic Assault, Interference with Emergency Services, and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.
VSP says troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hangup in the town of Berkshire around 11 p.m. Friday night. Investigation at the scene led police to conclude that abuse had taken place, and Domingue was then taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.
Domingue was lodged to be arraigned to answer to the three charges but later released on court-ordered conditions.