ST. ALBANS — A Berkshire man is in custody following an arrest on an active warrant for aggravated assault. The arrest followed an incident Tuesday night in St. Albans City.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Ethan Carr, 19, was reportedly refusing to leave a residence on Cedar Street and claimed to have a firearm in his possession. Once police were called, he left the area before they could arrive.
However, he was later located and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Wednesday on a new charge of unlawful trespass.