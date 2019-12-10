BERKSHIRE – Students from the Berkshire Elementary School (BES) had a chance for some hands-on science Friday as they built cars, programmed robots and everything in between during the school’s inaugural hosting of ECHO’s STEM Fair.
BES extended the STEM to STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – and offered students a chance to show off some of their class work as well.
Throughout the elementary school’s gymnasium, students lined up at stations to race Lego cars against one another, program color coded robots to an appropriately-titled “turbo speed” and power the electric fan for inflating the colorful air dancer, all as they practiced asking questions and answering through experiments.
“It’s just to get them excited about STEAM,” said BES’s reading interventionist – and one of the day’s primary organizers – Tricia McFadden. “It’s giving them a chance to have a hypothesis and experiment.”
According to McFadden, she saw the ECHO – Leahy Center for Lake Champlain toured a STEM fair – or science, technology, engineering and math fair – around Vermont and asked about it possibly coming to Berkshire. The administration approved and the school’s parent-teacher organization agreed to fund ECHO’s visit.
As a result, on Friday, students from Berkshire were each given about an hour or so to explore a gymnasium full of activities and games, all anchored in some way or another to the sciences and math.
At one station, students built cars from Legos and raced one another down a plastic ramp. When one student lost, he came back to the Lego table and, as he explained to the Messenger, looked for heavier bricks he thought might give his car the edge against his classmates’.
Meanwhile, at a robot station only a few feet away, another student beamed a smile as she colored a few patterns onto a sheet of paper guaranteeing a small, color-coded “Ozobot” would drive as fast as it could as it traced those patterns across a sheet of paper.
“It’s screen-free coding,” ECHO’s Caroline Frigon summarized for the Messenger after showing the Berkshire student how the robot could change colors depending on what colors it saw on the paper.
Art assignments were presented in one area of the gym and, against the bleachers, a few projects outlining students’ experiences with the scientific method – the standardized process for working through experiments – were hung and on display for the visiting parents who also attended Friday.
According to McFadden, reception had been more than warm. Before the Messenger arrived, the seventh and eighth grade students had already made their way through the fair and, per McFadden, “they were having so much fun with it.”
McFadden said she hoped the STEAM fair could return to Berkshire in another year.
“It’s another opportunity for students to experience STEAM activities,” McFadden said. “Just a day to become more involved and experience science and math.”
According to their website, ECHO’s touring STEM fair is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Canaday Foundation and the Mergens Foundation.
For those interested in learning more about ECHO’s STEM fair, information about the program is available online at https://www.echovermont.org/events-programs/school-outreach/.