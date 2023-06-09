SWANTON — New England Ski for Light announces an inspiring two-day tandem bicycle ride with a blind stoker pedaling behind a sighted steersman. The ride will occur June 10-11, along the entire 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that extends from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.
The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness of how those with disabilities can enjoy Vermont’s spectacular outdoor recreational offerings, highlight the need for volunteer sighted guides and raise funds for the all volunteer non-profit NESFL.
Martha Steele, native Vermonter and Westmore resident, who is totally blind, will be the stoker. Ferdinand Lauffer of Berkshire, will be the sighted steersman.
Steele, 71, lost her vision due to Usher syndrome, characterized by progressive vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa and hearing loss. Growing up in Burlington, she enjoyed hiking, skiing and cycling. But by the time she reached her 50s, she had to give up many activities when her vision no longer enabled safe pursuit of recreational sports.
With organizations like NESFL, Steele has been able to rekindle her love of many outdoor recreational activities, all with the help of volunteer sighted guides.
Along the ride, Lauffer will describe the scenery and habitats that they will pass through. Steele, an avid birder, will also compile a list of bird species that she hears.
“The ride will be such a wonderful sensory experience and physical challenge for me,” Steele said. “I am very grateful to Ferdinand for volunteering to guide me and describe the surrounding environment that I cannot see.”
NESFL, through matching sighted guides with blind or visually impaired participants, breaks down the barriers that can discourage BVI individuals from enjoying the outdoors in all seasons. The Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton, MA, Bootlegger Bikes in St. Albans and Jeffersonville, the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, and the Governor’s House in Hyde Park are sponsors of the ride.
For more information on the ride, including joining the riders at any point along the LVRT and NESFL visit https://nesfl.org/lamoille-valley-rail-trail-fundraiser/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.