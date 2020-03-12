BENNINGTON, Vt. – The race for the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s gubernatorial election widened last week as Patrick Winburn, a personal injury lawyer from Bennington, announced a bid for the governorship.
In a press release announcing his candidacy, Winburn described himself as a candidate aiming to “get things done,” contrasting himself to incumbent politicians who have “entertained each other by talking and talking and doing nothing.”
“Politicians like to talk – and although well-intentioned, when nothing comes of it and nothing gets done it is really a waste of everybody’s time and effort,” Winburn said. “Politics should stand for more.”
Winburn identifies as a progressive Democrat, listing climate change and family leave among his top priorities and writing, “Healthcare for all, is a right!” and challenging incumbent Gov. Phil Scott to limit his income as governor to $15 an hour.
“Until Governor Scott sees fit to let the hard-working people of Vermont get a raise to $15 an hour, the Governor should receive $15 an hour,” he said in a statement posted on his website. “Otherwise it is hypocritical and politics as usual.”
The personal injury lawyer is a past president and current member of the board of directors for the Vermont Trial Lawyers Association, and, according to his website, he has served on “a number of volunteer boards” in his native Bennington County.
By entering the race for the Democratic nomination, Winburn is challenging more established names like Vermont’s incumbent lieutenant governor David Zuckerman and former Vermont Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe.
According to VTDigger, Winburn launched his campaign with his own financial backing, pumping $100,000 of his own money into his campaign.
Scott, the Republicans’ likely candidate, has yet to declare and has said he would wait until after the current legislative session to announce any campaign plans.
Winburn, who reportedly announced his campaign to friends and family, called for a “‘Great Reshuffling’ of the cards that were dealt out to everyone in the 20th century” to guide Vermont into the next century in his announcement statement posted online.
He also said, in a statement referencing his own dog Alfie, he hoped politicians would be “the kind of people their dogs think they are.”
“People should be the people their dogs think they are,” Winburn said. “Politicians should be the kind of people their dogs think they are – but they need to get things done and stop talking about doing something.”