Ben & Jerry’s is recognizing Colin Kaepernick with his very own flavor “Change the Whirled.”
In a press release, the company said the flavor celebrates Kaepernick’s "courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people."
Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds will support Know Your Rights Camp. Kaepernick founded the camp in 2016.
Change the Whirled is a non-dairy treat. Ben & Jerry’s currently offers more than a dozen non-dairy, vegan ice creams. Kaepernick’s flavor features a caramel non-dairy sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
"I'm honored to partner with Ben & Jerry's on Change the Whirled," said Kaepernick. "Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free."
Change the Whirled will be available at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops and on store shelves nationwide beginning in 2021.
