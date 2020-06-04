ST. ALBANS TOWN – In April, the manufacturing sector was one of Gov. Phil Scott’s first turns of the “spigot,” reopening after more than a month of a pandemic-induced closure to what many now call a “new normal.”
For the Scott administration, the “spigot turn” was an enormous step, bringing tens of thousands back to work for the first major reopening in the wake of COVID-19’s spread peaking in Vermont.
For Franklin County, however, that reopening was maybe quieter than in other parts of Vermont, with stalwarts like Ben & Jerry’s and Perrigo remaining open through the pandemic due to their state-deemed “essential” roles within the foods industry.
However, according to Ben & Jerry’s Chief Executive Officer Matthew McCarthy, who spoke with the Messenger last week, things will look different on the factory floor as the ice cream giant’s St. Albans plant prepares for a “new normal.”
The factory, employing between 300 and 350 people, is one of many major employers ringing the St. Albans Town Industrial Park.
With the arrival of COVID-19, operations at the plant have changed somewhat. Employees will now find themselves screened for past exposure to the disease and have their temperature checked at the door, as a fever is one of COVID-19’s more obvious symptoms.
Social distancing and protective equipment is now instituted on the factory floor, and requirements that only essential personnel enter the plant means even McCarthy is forbidden from entering the St. Albans factory while the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
COVID-19 is an easily transmitted respiratory disease capable of developing, in some cases, into a life-threatening illness.
While Vermont didn’t see the dramatic outbreaks of the disease observed in neighboring states like Massachusetts and New York, COVID-19 did spread through much of the state, with the health department reporting nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 since March.
According to McCarthy, no one connected to the St. Albans plant has tested positive for COVID-19, but the pandemic had ripple effects that were felt within Ben & Jerry’s.
During the initial surge of COVID-19 in Vermont, Ben & Jerry’s plant in St. Albans saw some of its staff opt to stay home due to fears they had been exposed to COVID-19 while in the community, a form of “good absenteeism” McCarthy said the company encouraged.
Those employees, McCarthy said, received pay while staying isolated per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
The absences did slow the plant’s production somewhat, though a Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson said St. Albans was still able to meet about almost all of its production targets in time during the height of COVID-19’s outbreak in Vermont.
McCarthy said those initial steps were important for “keeping our teammates safe” and “keeping our families safe,” suggesting the lack of COVID-19 cases within their factory came at least in part from employees’ opting to self-isolate when concerned about a possible exposure to the disease.
“It’s not just about the time you spend at work,” he said. “We’ll never know, but I’m sure it contributed to our good results.”
According to McCarthy, employees volunteered for overtime and off-hours in order to fill-in during the pandemic, something McCarthy said he was “grateful for” as the factory muscled through the first shocks of COVID-19.
Remaining open, he said, “takes a lot of courage and a lot of hard work from our team.”
State shutdown orders across the U.S. had also shuttered many of Ben & Jerry’s scoops shops, meaning fewer bulk orders for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream would come to St. Albans and troubles more generally for the companies franchisees forced to temporarily close due to the pandemic.
Much of that lost demand for bulk orders was replaced by growing demand for Ben & Jerry’s individual pints of ice cream, however, and, according to McCarthy, the company avoided the furloughs and mass layoffs reported by other large manufacturers in the U.S.
As the initial shocks subsided, however, McCarthy said Ben & Jerry’s was working toward defining its “new normal” at its St. Albans factory – a normal that, according to McCarthy, could change day-by-day as the popular understanding of COVID-19 continues to evolve and new public health guidelines follow.
While much of that work was specific to Ben & Jerry’s, it could provide a hint as to what manufacturing in Vermont could look like more generally as the sector restarts in the throes of an ongoing pandemic.
At Ben & Jerry’s, as some employees kept their distance due to COVID-19, others who had received cross-training beforehand were able to fill in, providing the company some needed flexibility on the factory floor that McCarthy said the company might continue to encourage as things normalize.
A greater reliance on cross-training was recommended by the CDC, who included the training focus in their wider suite of guidelines for manufacturing businesses looking to reopen amid the pandemic, suggesting it would allow for companies to “minimize the total number of workers needed to continue operations” and reduce risks for a possible exposure for COVID-19.
Like most businesses reopening in Vermont, Ben & Jerry’s staff are required to wear personal protective equipment, like face masks and gloves, and, according to McCarthy, the company has stepped up the strict cleaning and sanitizing regimen already expected of companies working within the food sector.
Physical distancing guidelines at the plant have also been easy to accommodate, according to McCarthy, with the St. Albans’s plant’s recent expansion providing enough space for workers to remain physically separate from one another on the factory floor.
Ben & Jerry’s leadership and administrators now meet online as well, another transition that’s become almost ubiquitous during the pandemic as people look for ways to conduct business without risking exposure to COVID-19 through in-person meetings.
One area where Ben & Jerry’s was concerned, according to McCarthy, was the damage the pandemic has caused to Ben & Jerry’s suppliers, particularly to dairy farmers, whose saw their largest markets dry up virtually overnight as the onset of COVID-19 led to the closing of schools and restaurants nationwide.
“I’m absolutely concerned,” McCarthy said. “I was concerned before this crisis, and I’m more concerned now.”
According to state officials, Vermont’s dairy farms – many of whom supply Ben & Jerry’s through Dairy Farmers of America’s St. Albans creamery – could lose as much as $65 million due to the fallout from COVID-19.
At least 14 farms closed last month due in part to the pandemic, according to the Agency of Agriculture.
Ben & Jerry’s recently offered a one-time premium on top of its payments to farmers supplying the ice cream giant, offering between $5,000 and $15,000 to dairy farmers participating in Ben & Jerry’s Caring Dairy program.
The company’s billed the premium as an “expression of gratitude,” but, as McCarthy admitted, “We know that’s not a cure.”
Meanwhile, McCarthy mentioned there were brighter moments amid the pandemic, with messages of thanks sent to St. Albans from Ben & Jerry’s partners as far away as Australia and New Zealand, and even a pizza-laden visit from the company’s founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.
“Overall these have been tough times for the Ben & Jerry’s family,” McCarthy said. “But our strength is that family.”