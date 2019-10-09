ST. ALBANS – Unilever, the United Kingdom- and Netherlands-headquartered transnational company owning Ben & Jerry’s, pledged earlier this week to halve its use of new plastics by 2025, and collect and process more plastic than it sells across all of its products.
“Plastic has its place, but that place is not in the environment,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a statement. “We can only eliminate plastic waste by acting fast and taking radical action at all points in the plastic cycle.”
Unilever, whose portfolio also includes products like Dove and Lipton, said it would meet these goals through a combination of reusable packaging, reducing the amount of plastics used within its plastic packaging, and packaging “naked” without plastic.
The British-Dutch transnational is one of the first major consumer companies promising reductions in its use of plastics as international pressure mounts over the environmental damage caused by plastic waste.
Ben & Jerry’s maintains a large production facility in St. Albans.
Unilever purchased Ben & Jerry’s in 2000.