The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
A technical issue prevented delayed publication of the SAPD’s weekly logs. The Messenger will continue running Behind the Badge on Thursdays, as always, after this week.
However, the result is the longest Behind the Badge we have published.
The SAPD responded to the below calls between Monday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Sunday, Dec. 29.
Despite the incredible length of this week’s Behind the Badge, these weeks did not include a single report of loud music — a rarity.
Monday, Dec. 9
7:07 a.m. Nason Street and Caleb Court. The caller reported a vehicle slid off the road.
8:14 a.m. Upper Welden Street. A tractor trailer unit took Upper Welden in violation of city ordinance.
11:18 a.m. South Main Street. Police investigated an anonymous tip regarding an animal welfare issue.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
12:28 a.m. Messenger Street and Lakeview Terrace. Police charged two with DUI: 50-year-old Mark McLaughlin and 45-year-old Nelson Inacio.
1:38 a.m. Lower Newton Road and North Main Street. Police charged 42-year-old Robert Sears with driving with a suspended license.
9:48 a.m. Lake Street, near the Beverage Mart. Police charged 44-year-old Leticia Hodge with driving with a suspended license.
10:04 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported someone broke into a residence and stole “loose springs.”
11:10 a.m. Pinewood Drive. Police assisted the animal control officer.
12:09 p.m. Bronson Road. The caller reported a suspicious event, a man taking the window off a house.
12:24 p.m. Swanton Road, near Kinney Drugs. Broken-down vehicle.
5:01 p.m. Fairfax Road park-and-ride. Police charged 30-year-old Kylie Nichols with driving with a suspended license.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
7:56 a.m. Kellogg Road. The caller reported a vehicle that passed a school bus during a pickup.
12:38 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a woman who wouldn’t leave a party of people alone.
2:18 p.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. A driver in a black sedan drove off without paying for $27 in fuel.
2:43 p.m. Huntington Street. The caller reported a possible fight between parties.
3:03 p.m. County and Comstock roads. The caller reported a vehicle going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone.
3:47 p.m. Georgia Shore and Bingham Shore roads. The caller reported a man got out of a car several times and yelled at children.
10:55 p.m. Georgia Shore Road and Wharf Street. The caller reported a missing street sign.
Thursday, Dec. 12
7:57 a.m. Kellogg Road. The caller reported a stolen 2008 silver Chevy Impala.
11:50 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported an intoxicated man who refused to leave a residence.
6:04 p.m. North Shore Road. The caller reported two people screaming at each other and causing a public disturbance.
9:45 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported 10 people fighting.
Friday, Dec. 13
2:53 a.m. Lake Street. Police charged 48-year-old Tracey Comstock, of Swanton, with driving with a suspended license.
8:42 a.m. Fisher Pond and Fairfield Hill roads. A case of eluding police.
11 a.m. Nason Street. The caller reported possible drug activity.
1:56 p.m. Highgate Commons lot, Swanton Road. The caller reported a driver who “bumped” the car in front of hers.
6:37 p.m. Federal Street. Police charged 44-year-old Jamie Bean, of St. Albans, with DUI.
Saturday, Dec. 14
2:17 a.m. Kingman and Federal streets. The caller reported a man trying to start fights.
2:30 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a motorcycle helmet stolen from a motorcycle.
11:51 p.m. Fairfax Road park-and-ride. The caller reported a suspicious event, a car circling the caller.
Sunday, Dec. 15
10:08 a.m. Northwestern Medical Center. The caller reported a patient left with an IV in the patient’s arm.
1:19 p.m. Upper Welden Street. The caller reported a black lab with a red collar running around.
1:41 p.m. Kingman Street. A report of an intoxicated man led to a charge of drug possession for 32-year-old Dennis Gabree.
Monday, Dec. 16
7:36 a.m. Calo Court. The caller reported neighbors leaving a dog out all day and night.
10:52 a.m. Stowell Street. The caller reported threatening messages.
12:26 p.m. Spruce Street. The caller reported two men went on the roof of a building.
12:42 p.m. Catherine Street. The caller reported an approaching man who previously threatened harm.
5:56 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a suspicious man who dropped off packages for the caller’s kids.
10:11 p.m. Stowell Street. The caller reported a man threatening to shoot a woman.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
7:22 a.m. Fairfax Road Maplefields. The caller reported a woman filming the store.
8:06 a.m. Bellows Street. The caller reported a door window broken.
12:13 p.m. Industrial Park Road. The caller reported a tractor trailer unit stuck on a hill in a storm.
12:36 p.m. Jewett Street, near railroad tracks. Police charged 45-year-old Lynward Reynolds, of St. Albans, with DUI.
1:20 p.m. Interstate Access and Fairfax roads. The caller reported a dark-colored SUV off the roadway.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
3:56 a.m. Sheldon and Fisher Pond roads. The caller reported a vehicle without headlights on speeding.
7:43 a.m. Upper Welden Street and Burnell Terrace. The caller reported a suspicious man walking around a house.
9:44 a.m. Federal Street. Police arrested 37-year-old Chelsea Bonyea, of Sheldon, on an active warrant.
11:51 a.m. Swanton Road. A case of retail theft from Kinney Drugs.
12:05 p.m. Upper Welden Street. The caller reported a tractor trailer unit going up and down the street, violating city ordinance.
8 p.m. Meadowbrook Lane. The caller reported a suspicious event: spotting a driver in a vehicle with a flickering interior light and the driver’s head down.
9:36 p.m. Lake and South Main streets. The caller reported a man riding a motorized scooter on the road without lights.
Thursday, Dec. 19
3:28 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported neighbors fighting and throwing things.
9:13 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a small dog in the road.
9:16, 9:17 and 9:25 a.m. South Main Street. Multiple reports of a car, or cars, passing a school bus making a pickup.
9:57 a.m. South Main Street. Police charged 35-year-old Stephanie Dugan, of St. Albans, with DUI.
4:31 p.m. Swanton Road, near the Colonial Mart. The caller reported a slow-going vehicle stopping at green lights.
5:20 p.m. Fairfax Road, near Interstate 89 Exit 19. The caller reported a hit-and-run.
Friday, Dec. 20
9:58 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported someone tried to break in to a rent deposit box.
10:34 a.m. Fairfax Road. The caller reported losing $800 in a scam.
1:27 p.m. Locke Terrace. The caller reported an animal in distress.
2:52 p.m. Walmart. The caller reported their vehicle’s front tires “smashed.”
9:51 p.m. Lake Road, near the Bay Park. Police charged 21-year-old Joshua Haselman, of St. Albans, with violating court-ordered conditions of release.
Saturday, Dec. 21
1:04 a.m. Fairfax Road. The caller reported a car “all over the roadway.”
1:29 a.m. County Road. An animal problem: “Bovine in roadway.”
1:47 a.m. North Main Street. Police charged 22-year-old Cody Bombardier of Sheldon and 23-year-old David Bordo, of Enosburg Falls, with DUI.
1:47 a.m. North Main Street. Police charged 23-year-old Kyler Leduc, of Swanton, with DUI.
2:17 a.m. Kingman Street. Fight in progress.
3:23 p.m. Lamkin Street. The caller reported a truck off the road without its driver present.
5:21 p.m. NMC. The caller reported a patient assaulted a nurse.
Sunday, Dec. 22
10:47 a.m. Oak Street. A case of vandalism: “Someone vomited on caller’s car.”
2:11 p.m. High Street. The caller reported five neglected cats.
7:04 p.m. Federal Street, near the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery. Police again charged 45-year-old Lynward Reynolds with DUI.
Monday, Dec. 23
4:57 a.m. Fairfield Street, near NMC. The caller reported a “suspicious car just sitting there.”
1:56 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. The caller reported a tractor trailer unit hitting power lines as it drove down the street. Police found no evidence of this.
2:07 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Police charged 24-year-old Shalee Turner, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
2:47 p.m. Lower Newton Road. The caller reported a truck veered off into a field.
4:04 p.m. Messenger Street. The caller reported a woman who advised a dog bit her.
4:48 p.m. Lake Street — Veterans of Foreign Wars. The caller reported a vehicle parked in the VFW lot for “a few days.”
6:46 p.m. Federal Street. One man threatened to harm another.
9:02 p.m. Swanton Road, near Handy Buick GMC. The caller reported a “silver car left running” at the dealership.
10:17 p.m. St. Armand Road. Police arrested 50-year-old Michael Parah, of Alburgh, on an active warrant.
10:34 p.m. Ethan Allen Highway and Mill River Road. Police charged 39-year-old Brian Griggs, of St. Albans, with DUI.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
7:55 a.m. Nason Street. Police charged 40-year-old Harold Greenia, of Swanton, with driving with a suspended license.
11:35 a.m. Price Chopper. The caller reported someone left a car running with children inside.
11:50 a.m. Hannaford. The caller reported losing a small black and gold Michael Kors wallet.
1:38 p.m. South Main Street. The caller found a SwissGear backpack.
1:55 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported a collie left outside.
2:52 p.m. Beauregard Drive. The caller advised a shop damaged his vehicle.
4:46 p.m. Kingman Street. A woman and “two younger girls” attacked a man, causing a public disturbance.
6:51 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported two men loitering in the area.
8:44 p.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. The caller reported a possible drunk driver.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
7:38 p.m. Stowell Street. Police arrested 48-year-old Randall Caswell, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
8:45 p.m. Maple Street. The caller reported an intoxicated man outside a residence, trying to break the residence’s railings.
Thursday, Dec. 26
9:55 a.m. SAPD. The caller reported a man walking the police department parking lot, recording cruisers and their plates.
12:16 p.m. Victoria Lane. The caller reported stolen medication.
3:22 p.m. Diamond Street. The caller asked police to “check on” a pickup truck in the area.
3:36 p.m. Upper Gilman Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police charged 34-year-old Adam Pratt, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
3:37 p.m. Taylor Park. The caller reported a suspicious event: the park’s decorative menorah shut off.
5:38 p.m. Brainerd Street. The caller reported a car parked in a no parking zone.
7:06 p.m. Lower Newton Street. The caller reported a man shining his car’s headlights into a woman’s house.
9:27 p.m. Kingman Street. The caller reported a woman got into a car despite being intoxicated.
10:05 p.m. Green Mountain Drive and Nason Street. Police charged 53-year-old Tina Levick, of St. Albans, with DUI.
10:31 p.m. Kingman Street. Two men got in a fight, causing a public disturbance.
Friday, Dec. 27
12:35 p.m. Lower Welden Street. A woman reported someone slashed her vehicle’s tires.
4:46 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a vehicle parked in a handicap-only spot without any visible handicap tag.
9:57 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported one woman stole from another.
Saturday, Dec. 28
4:35 a.m. Lower Welden Street. The caller reported loud neighbors, a possible fight.
1:02 p.m. Stowell Street. The caller reported someone tried to break in to the caller’s residence.
1:49 p.m. Bishop Street. The caller reported an iPad stolen from their residence.
3:24 p.m. Walmart. Two men and a woman stole drinks and a jacket.
4:27 p.m. North Main Street. Minor motor vehicle accident.
6:09 p.m. Vermont Route 78. The caller reported a possible drunk driver.
7:28 p.m. Brigham Road. The caller reported someone possibly around the caller’s house.
9:20 p.m. Walmart. The caller reported two men yelling and using profanity toward an employee.
9:56 p.m. Fairfax Road Maplefields. The caller reported an intoxicated man drove away.
10:48 p.m. North Main Street. Police charged 40-year-old Thomas Disalvo, of Swanton, with unlawful mischief.
10:57 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Police charged 43-year-old Lindsey Yandow, of Swanton, with DUI.
Sunday, Dec. 29
3:06 a.m. Lake Street Parking Garage. A man pulled the garage fire alarm.
5:49 a.m. Burger King. An employee tasked with opening the store reported finding the door propped open upon arrival.
11:52 a.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. The caller reported an erratic driver. Police did not locate the driver.
4:27 p.m. Walmart. The caller reported irate customers refusing to leave.