The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
The SAPD responded to a total of 304 incidents between Monday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 27.
Most were traffic stops, roughly 73 percent. Then came threats or harassment, roughly nine percent, followed by public assists, motor vehicle complaints and student resource officer detail, each over six percent.
Monday, Oct. 21
2:34 a.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 23-year-old Travis Wells and Caleb Daigle, both of St. Albans, with disorderly conduct after a reported physical altercation.
8:44 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Reported Facebook threats.
10:30 a.m. Lake Street. A man told police a woman fraudulently wrote a check from his account.
12:51 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported two women harassing her.
2:05 p.m. Upper Welden Street and Thorpe Avenue. The caller reported a tractor trailer unit taking Upper Welden in violating of city ordinance.
3:19 p.m. Barlow Street. A woman reported a man put his hands on her and caused a public disturbance.
4:23 p.m. Swanton Road. A caller reported a man walking around in camo carrying a loaded crossbow.
6:28 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A caller reported another tractor trailer unit taking Upper Welden, but that truck was gone when police arrived.
8:54 p.m. South Main Street. A woman told police she found belongings in her house that aren’t hers.
9:52 p.m. North Main Street. A suspicious event: “Male looking into Dollar Tree [with a] flashlight.”
10:44 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. The caller reported a tenant “making noise” above the caller’s house and said the caller’s kids couldn’t sleep.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
12:21 p.m. North Main Street. A caller reported her ex threatened her.
1:20 p.m. Burnell Terrace. Vandalism: someone stole a bumper sticker off a car.
4:11 p.m. North Main Jolley. A driver left the Jolley without paying for $53.09 in fuel. Police located the driver, who said they would return to pay.
4:41 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported an out-of-control man “breaking things.”
5:09 p.m. Savage Point Road. The caller reported a suspicious parked car.
5:33 p.m. Farrar Street. The caller reported a local pet care business refused to return her cat.
8:19 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported she had another woman’s cat inside her house.
8:50 p.m. Hoyt Street. A caller reported a public disturbance: a woman “throwing things.”
8:55 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. The caller told police a man dropped off a suspicious package at the Northwestern Counseling and Support Services building.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
10:13 a.m. Stowell Street. A caller reported a woman threatened her.
1:33 p.m. Lake Street. A verbal dispute between two women led to a disturbance report.
4:34 p.m. Lebel Drive. The caller reported a woman harassing him and making false statements.
5:40 p.m. Bishop Street and Lincoln Avenue. “Male passed out in roadway with beer can in hand.”
6:16 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. The caller reported screaming and yelling near an apartment building.
6:31 p.m. Breakyard. A caller reported two people committed retail theft.
8:09 p.m. Lake Street. Police charged 35-year-old James Brow, of St. Albans, with driving while his license is suspended.
8:51 p.m. North Main Street, near the Welden Theatre. “Male in trenchcoat harassing females and using profanity.”
9:10 pm. Industrial Park Road. The caller told police a man in the lobby of a business here reported a white Subaru intentionally swerved at him.
Thursday, Oct. 24
10:20 a.m. Rublee Street. “Excessive loud music.”
10:51 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a driver hit the caller’s car in the Food City parking lot a few days prior.
11:36 a.m. North Main Street. The caller found a balloon with white powder inside.
12:04 p.m. Swanton Road. The caller reported a road rage incident in which another driver brandished a knife.
12:45 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. A case of vehicular vandalism.
2:20 p.m. Lincoln Avenue and Upper Welden Street. Police arrested 37-year-old Robert Langevin, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
3:10 p.m. Highgate and Swanton roads. The caller reported a man sitting in a truck appeared unresponsive.
Friday, Oct. 25
4:25 a.m. Taylor Park. A caller reported two guys drinking in the park.
10:44 a.m. Diamond Street. A caller reported a verbal altercation in front of the caller’s house.
2:20 p.m. Swanton Road. The caller reported money fraudulently taken from the caller’s bank account.
2:58 p.m. Maquam Shore Road, near the Bay Park. The caller reported speeding farm trucks.
4:26 p.m. SAPD. A person discovered a social security card, two credit cards and an insurance card.
4:37 p.m. South Main Street. An appropriately spectral disturbance: a man and a woman fighting in the cemetery.
Saturday, Oct. 26
1:30 a.m. Kingman Street. The caller reported a 12-man fight near Nelly’s.
5:27 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. The caller reported threatening emails.
9:23 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a woman threatening her.
6:59 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. The caller reported one man harassing another.
7:30 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported one driver cut off another then slammed on the brakes.
4:50 p.m. Bayview Drive. The caller found a suspiciously burnt piece of wood under the caller’s porch.
10:19 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a man threatened to kick the caller’s door in.
11:09 p.m. Breakyard. A caller reported a man circled the store after it closed.
11:10 p.m. Lake Street. A caller reported a man stole from the Switchyard Mobil.
Sunday, Oct. 27
1:07 a.m. Kingman Street. Physical fight.
2:17 a.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 23-year-old Travis Wells, of St. Albans, with violating court-ordered release conditions.
8:45 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a woman harassed her.
9:15 a.m. Upper Gilman Street. Someone vandalized a man’s Halloween decorations during the night.
11:05 a.m. Eastview Drive. The caller reported multiple cars parked outside the caller’s residence.
4:01 p.m. Huntington Street. The caller reported a car parked on his lawn.
5:19 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. “Cows in roadway.”
7:25 p.m. Lake Street. A man threatened another man and a woman.