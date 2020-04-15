With COVID-19 keeping people inside and off of the streets, the St. Albans Police Dept. responded to multiple complaints of arguments and disputes this week, along with a few neighbors complaining about noise.
Monday, April 6
3:44 a.m. Spruce Street. Neighbor dispute about noise.
8:18 a.m. Tuckers Way. Black wallet lost.
12:47 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man assaulted.
12:48 p.m. Lake Street. Verbal altercation.
1:06 p.m. Swanton Road. Jesse Giedutis, 41, charged with both simple and aggravated disorderly conduct.
3:31 p.m. Federal Street. Dispute between family members.
3:43 p.m. Stowell Street. Verbal argument.
5:25 p.m. Maple Street. Verbal argument.
7:39 p.m. Kingman Street. Intoxicated woman.
Tuesday, April 7
2:20 p.m. Ashton Drive. Black dog on the loose.
3:36 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Truck running through stop signs.
5:58 p.m. Swanton Road. Letitia Hodge, 44, of St. Albans, disorderly conduct.
7:07 p.m. Crosby Drive. Dirt bike traveling on roadway.
7:29 p.m. Lake Road. Animal problem. Loose cow.
8:11 p.m. Thorpe Avenue. Gunshots reported in area.
Wednesday, April 8
2:12 a.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious vehicle reported.
2:57 a.m. South Main Street. Suspicious event. Possible home invasion.
10:38 a.m. Lake Street. Two car tires slashed.
11:21 a.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated woman.
11:42 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Possible domestic disturbance.
7:41 p.m. Federal Street. Report of loud party.
8:11 p.m. Fairfield Street. David Wilson, 39, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.
Thursday, April 9
10:52 a.m. Kellogg Road. Disabled vehicle.
1:16 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.
2:36 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Another tractor trailer unit on street.
2:56 p.m. Little Country Road. Man reported a theft.
4:46 p.m. Catherine Street. Reported accident.
5:29 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man.
8:12 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man.
9:41 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Verbal disagreement.
Friday, April 10
8:58 a.m. Lake Street. Man reported people on property threatening him.
11:54 a.m. Hudson Street. Open door to property.
1:59 p.m. Lake Street. Woman threatening another woman.
3:31 p.m. Huntington Street. Report of possibly forged checks.
3:37 p.m. Tuckers Way. A woman yelling and screaming.
4:43 p.m. Carmen Brook Road. Report of blue car driving up and down road.
10:01 p.m. Messenger Street. Loud drumming.
11:50 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Disabled vehicle in intersection.
Saturday, April 11
7:46 a.m. South Main Street. Possible attempted burglary.
12:31 p.m. Congress Street. Man reporting online fraud.
1:26 p.m. Lake Street. Report of people squatting.
1:42 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Vehicle driven erratically.
4:28 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Kaleb Fushey, 24, of St. Albans, charged with violating conditions of release.
5:27 p.m. Stanley Court. Woman trespassing.
6:51 p.m. Parson Lane. Fernando Bravo-Lopez, 40, of St. Albans, charged with assaulting a family or household member.
6:56 p.m. Stebbins Street. Joey Savage, 32, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
11:58 p.m. Lake Street. Possible domestic disturbance.
Sunday, April 12
7:09 a.m. Nason Street. Report of gunshots.
3:20 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Camp near road broken into.
7:04 p.m Nason Street. Called for domestic disturbance. Nothing to report.
10:36 p.m. Lake Street. Katelynn Robtoy, 28, of St. Albans, and Mathias Frias, 50, of St. Albans, both charged with violation of conditions of release.