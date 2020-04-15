Generic police

With COVID-19 keeping people inside and off of the streets, the St. Albans Police Dept. responded to multiple complaints of arguments and disputes this week, along with a few neighbors complaining about noise.

Monday, April 6

3:44 a.m. Spruce Street. Neighbor dispute about noise.

8:18 a.m. Tuckers Way. Black wallet lost.

12:47 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man assaulted.

12:48 p.m. Lake Street. Verbal altercation.

1:06 p.m. Swanton Road. Jesse Giedutis, 41, charged with both simple and aggravated disorderly conduct.

3:31 p.m. Federal Street. Dispute between family members.

3:43 p.m. Stowell Street. Verbal argument.

5:25 p.m. Maple Street. Verbal argument.

7:39 p.m. Kingman Street. Intoxicated woman.

Tuesday, April 7

2:20 p.m. Ashton Drive. Black dog on the loose.

3:36 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Truck running through stop signs.

5:58 p.m. Swanton Road. Letitia Hodge, 44, of St. Albans, disorderly conduct.

7:07 p.m. Crosby Drive. Dirt bike traveling on roadway.

7:29 p.m. Lake Road. Animal problem. Loose cow.

8:11 p.m. Thorpe Avenue. Gunshots reported in area.

Wednesday, April 8

2:12 a.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious vehicle reported.

2:57 a.m. South Main Street. Suspicious event. Possible home invasion.

10:38 a.m. Lake Street. Two car tires slashed.

11:21 a.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated woman.

11:42 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Possible domestic disturbance.

7:41 p.m. Federal Street. Report of loud party.

8:11 p.m. Fairfield Street. David Wilson, 39, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.

Thursday, April 9

10:52 a.m. Kellogg Road. Disabled vehicle.

1:16 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.

2:36 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Another tractor trailer unit on street.

2:56 p.m. Little Country Road. Man reported a theft.

4:46 p.m. Catherine Street. Reported accident.

5:29 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man.

8:12 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man.

9:41 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Verbal disagreement.

Friday, April 10

8:58 a.m. Lake Street. Man reported people on property threatening him.

11:54 a.m. Hudson Street. Open door to property.

1:59 p.m. Lake Street. Woman threatening another woman.

3:31 p.m. Huntington Street. Report of possibly forged checks.

3:37 p.m. Tuckers Way. A woman yelling and screaming.

4:43 p.m. Carmen Brook Road. Report of blue car driving up and down road.

10:01 p.m. Messenger Street. Loud drumming.

11:50 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Disabled vehicle in intersection.

Saturday, April 11

7:46 a.m. South Main Street. Possible attempted burglary.

12:31 p.m. Congress Street. Man reporting online fraud.

1:26 p.m. Lake Street. Report of people squatting.

1:42 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Vehicle driven erratically.

4:28 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Kaleb Fushey, 24, of St. Albans, charged with violating conditions of release.

5:27 p.m. Stanley Court. Woman trespassing.

6:51 p.m. Parson Lane. Fernando Bravo-Lopez, 40, of St. Albans, charged with assaulting a family or household member.

6:56 p.m. Stebbins Street. Joey Savage, 32, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.

11:58 p.m. Lake Street. Possible domestic disturbance.

Sunday, April 12

7:09 a.m. Nason Street. Report of gunshots.

3:20 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Camp near road broken into.

7:04 p.m Nason Street. Called for domestic disturbance. Nothing to report.

10:36 p.m. Lake Street. Katelynn Robtoy, 28, of St. Albans, and Mathias Frias, 50, of St. Albans, both charged with violation of conditions of release.

