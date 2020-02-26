Between Monday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 23 the St. Albans Police Dept. responded to approximately 284 incidents and calls for service.
Below is a sampling of some of those calls.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Feb. 17
9:26 a.m. Catherine and Lake streets. Jeremy Noyes, 40, of St. Albans was arrested on a warrant.
9:51 a.m. Lake Street. One woman threatening another.
2:01 p.m. 10 South Main Street. Wallet found.
2:36 p.m. Highgate Shopping Plaza. Car parked illegally.
2:37 p.m. Stowell Street. Woman reporting threats from a man.
3:46 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Man and woman fighting.
8:08 p.m. Upper Weldon Street. Car blocking driveway.
7:17 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Intoxicated man slamming things.
10:14 p.m. Lake Street. Woman reported an assault by a man.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
1:16 p.m. Walmart. Man and woman in store for three hours. Set off alarms when they tried to leave.
6:51 p.m. Fairfax Street and Parsons Ave. Justin Rockwell, 30, of Sheldon, was cited for driving while license suspended.
10:09 p.m. Lapierre Drive. Report of a loud bang.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
8:51 a.m. Lake Street. Man blocking a woman’s doorway.
9:25 a.m. South Main Street. Woman reported medications and money were stolen.
9:50 a.m. Lake and North Main streets. Power steering blew on a truck, spewing fluids all over the roadway.
10:40 a.m. Sheldon and Fisher Pond roads. Tina Stack, 47, of Sheldon, cited for driving while license suspended.
2:03 p.m. Burger King. Person in drive thru refusing to leave.
9:07 p.m. Jewett Avenue and Kellogg Road. Arizona Cadiaux, 20, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
Thursday, Feb. 20
6:16 a.m. Rublee Street. Noise complaint for loud music.
7:49 a.m. Swanton Road. Car with Connecticut plates passed a school bus with its lights on.
1:06 p.m. Murray Drive. Items reported stolen from package.
2:24 p.m. Franklin County Courthouse on Church Street. Casey Robinson, 42, of Franklin, arrested on warrant.
3:19 p.m. Price Chopper. Employee’s car egged while they were at work.
4:00 p.m. St. Albans Free Library. Man put his hands on a female.
4:27 p.m. Stowell Street. Man refused to leave a woman’s residence.
Friday, Feb. 21
1:06 a.m. South Main Street. Man reported money stolen from his wallet.
8:25 a.m. Switchyard Mobile. Pumped gas. Drove off. Didn’t pay.
10:31 p.m. Catherine Street. Phone found.
2:38 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Woman reported scams.
7:49 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Food stolen.
8:52 p.m. Stowell Street. Report of theft from a residence.
9:47 p.m. Lake and Walnut streets. Dog running loose without a collar.
Saturday, Feb. 22
2:44 a.m. Congress Street. Lucas Paradee, 23, of St. Albans, arrested for driving under the influence.
9:27 a.m. Highgate Shopping Plaza. Wallet lost.
10:32 a.m. Walmart. Money stolen from a person.
11:17 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
2:02 p.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle parked on side of road near Domino’s.
5:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Two roommates got into a physical altercation.
6:04 p.m. Walmart. Two wallets found.
6:34 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.
10:15 p.m. Messenger Street. Report of intoxicated man falling on roadway.
Sunday, Feb. 23
1:31 a.m. Taylor Park. Two men fighting.
2:23 a.m. Upper Gilman Street. Andrew Lafar, 30, of Jeffersonvill was charged with driving under the influence.
7:55 a.m. Fairfax Road. Ashely Davis, 34, of Fairfield, was charged with driving while license suspended.
12:14 p.m. Kellogg Road. Man allegedly violated conditions of release by leaving residence.
7:49 p.m. Federal Street. Man slapped child.
9:06 p.m. Federal Street. Complaint of blaring music.