The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture — and this week, Lt. Jason Wetherby.
The SAPD responded to the following incidents between Monday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 19.
This week started with repeated ordinance violations and ended with mysterious flashing lights.
Monday, Jan. 13
9:10 a.m. Lower Welden Street. A report of stolen Suboxone.
11:37 a.m. Lower Newton Road. A report of a man following a woman around.
11:48 a.m. Upper Welden Street. A report of a tractor trailer unit going up and down the street, violating city ordinance both ways.
3:55 p.m. Upper Welden Street. More of the same.
5:03 p.m. Vermont Route 78. A driver reportedly crossed through a caller's yard — and did so erratically.
8:48 p.m. Kingman Street. A man reportedly chased a woman and three kids.
9:51 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A tractor-trailer unit broke down — still violating city ordinance.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
2:27 a.m. Lemnah Drive, near the railroad tracks. Police arrested 26-year-old Natasha Blouin, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
8:24 a.m. Fairfield and South Main streets. A caller reported a pedestrian knocked over a street sign.
1:23 p.m. Dunsmore Road. A report of a man hanging around an abandoned building.
3:13 p.m. Federal Street. A driver in a maroon Volkswagen left without paying for $20.22.
4:17 p.m. Fairfield Street, near the armory. A loose, stray black lab, around a year old, reportedly ran loose.
9:58 p.m. Lake and Walnut streets. Police arrested 31-year-old Tina Barrett, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
10:33 p.m. Kingman Street, near Shooters Saloon. The caller reported two dogs left barking in a car.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
4:06 a.m. Federal and Aldis streets. A vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign while its driver revved the engine.
10:07 a.m. North Main Street, near Maurice's Service. Police charged 41-year-old Richard Mosier Jr., of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
11:14 a.m. Pearl and Maple streets. Police charged 42-year-old Lenny Pecor, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
3:03 p.m. Aldis Street. A report of an erratic driver in a silver SUV.
4:54 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. A report of a camper "hanging out" by the boat launch.
6:10 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a man riding a bike almost hit someone.
8:37 p.m. South Main Street. A report of a couple engaged in a verbal fight outside.
Thursday, Jan. 16
12:01 p.m. Lake Street. A case of threats.
2:21 p.m. Lake Street. A driver in a blue car left a gas station without paying for $40.67 in fuel.
2:23 p.m. Fairfield Street. The caller reported a man sleeping in a vehicle parked on the roadside.
5:20 p.m. Lower Welden Street. A suspicious event: a man looking into windows.
6:47 p.m. Vermont Route 36, near Bellevue Carriage Road. The caller reported a car off the roadway.
Friday, Jan. 17
8:23 a.m. South Main Street. A caller reported a trailer fell off in the roadway.
9:20 a.m. Lower Welden and Russell streets. A caller reported someone found counterfeit money and turned it in.
11:04 a.m. South Main Street. A caller reported a cat left outside in the cold.
12:16 p.m. Swanton Road. A case of retail theft: "Stolen bag of produce."
5:17 p.m. Lake Street. A report of a wallet, stolen while the caller was inside a building.
8:11 p.m. Spruce Street. A dispute between two people led to a disturbance report.
10:15 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged 43-year-old Jason Breault, of Swanton, with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Jan. 18
12:34 a.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a group of people in a verbal altercation.
2:51 a.m. Lake and Russell streets. Someone found a Domino's Pizza bag and returned it.
11:52 a.m. Lake Street. A report of threats.
3:44 p.m. Federal Street. A report of an "upset customer acting out."
4:08 p.m. Barlow Street and Beverly Court. The caller reported a loose large brown dog.
7:01 p.m. Kellogg and Lake roads. A report of an erratic operator swerving their vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 19
2:24 a.m. Lincoln Avenue and Fairfield Street. Police charged 28-year-old Jacob Smith, of Fairfax, with DUI.
11:34 a.m. Lower Welden Street. A report of a lost key fob.
11:39 a.m. Lake Street. A report of money stolen right out of the caller's wallet.
12:59 p.m. Lower Welden Street. A truck reportedly hit the curb.
1:16 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. A report of a reckless driver.
5:21 p.m. High Street. A report of recovered stolen street signs.
7:30 p.m. Ashton Drive. The caller reported lights flashing in a window.