The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture — and this week, Lt. Jason Wetherby.
The SAPD responded to a total of 300 incidents between Monday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 3.
Most were traffic stops, exactly 68 percent, followed by motor vehicle complaints, over 10 percent, student resource officer detail, roughly nine percent, alarms, about seven percent and agency assists, over six percent.
This week featured harassment, gun theft and the smashing pumpkins.
Monday, Oct. 28
3:46 a.m. Sheldon Road. The caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver.
9:24 a.m. Mapleville Depot Road. A caller reported dogs left in a car.
3:38 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a woman harassing her.
5:11 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported a neighbor threatening the caller’s family.
6:42 p.m. Nason Street. The caller reported a woman screaming in the area.
9:15 p.m. Adams Street. The caller reported a man sexually harassing a woman over the phone.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
12:07 a.m. Northwestern Medical Center, Fairfield Street. The caller reported a man “causing [a] scene” at the hospital.
7:55 a.m. Franklin Park West. The caller reported a broken-down flatbed truck without anyone inside.
9:51 a.m. Lake Street. A suspicious event: “Gun found near Food City.”
4:09 p.m. Upper Welden Street. The caller reported a tractor trailer unit using Upper Welden in violation of a city ordinance prohibiting exactly that.
4:35 p.m. Church Street. The caller found a license plate.
6:06 p.m. South Main Street. The caller found an iPhone.
6:07 p.m. Lake and Cedar streets. The caller reported two men in a verbal altercation.
6:49 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported gunshots in the area of the Amtrak station.
7:09 p.m. Lower Welden and South Elm streets. Police charged 45-year-old Ty Baker Sr., of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
7:51 p.m. Swanton Road. The caller reported an erratic driver who “break-checked” the caller.
10:49 p.m. Lower Newton Street. The caller reported a heavily intoxicated woman.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
10:53 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Another ordinance-violating tractor trailer unit.
11:50 a.m. Center Street. The caller reported a group of men gathered and threw something off the top of a garage.
12 p.m. Lake Street. Police charged 35-year-old Stephanie Dugan, of St. Albans, with simple assault.
1:29 p.m. Lake Street. A caller reported a man spit in a woman’s face.
3:05 p.m. North Main Street. A caller reported a man stalking a woman.
8:49 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged a 35-year-old St. Albans resident, Justina Stout, with DUI, and a 29-year-old Colchester man, Stephen Saunders, with violating conditions of release.
10:15 p.m. Stebbins Street. Vandalism: an egged house.
10:26 p.m. Nason Street. The caller found a red bike.
Thursday, Oct. 31
2:39 p.m. Bank Street. A dog bit a woman.
7:18 p.m. South Main Street. Police arrested 26-year-old Natasha Blouin, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
10:09 p.m. Lower Welden and Russell streets. Police charged 26-year-old Joseph Rock, of St. Albans, with DUI.
11:05 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported stolen medication.
Friday, Nov. 1
1:20 a.m. Federal Street. Police charged 37-year-old Amber Paquette, of St. Albans, with unlawful mischief.
9:06 a.m. Victoria Lane. The caller reported four tires stolen from a building.
9:06 a.m. Swanton and Seymour roads. Police charged 20-year-old Meagan Staples, of Swanton, with driving with a suspended license.
10:20 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a violent man.
1:54 p.m. Adams Street. Police charged 36-year-old Victor Vaez, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
1:58 p.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. The caller reported a man “possibly scoping out [the] store.”
3:06 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a stolen phone.
10:33 p.m. Church Road. The caller reported a driver drove over the caller’s lawn.
10:53 p.m. Hanna Road. Police charged 33-year-old Dominic Tardif, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license and drug possession.
Saturday, Nov. 2
12:46 a.m. Bushey Road. The caller reported a possibly drunk driver.
12:57 a.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a possible barfight.
1:52 p.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 38-year-old Jeremy Cyr, of St. Albans, with violating conditions of release.
10:50 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. The caller found keys on a keychain.
2:58 p.m. Bronson Road. A woman stole a man’s car.
6:03 p.m. High and Congress streets. Dogs attacked another dog.
9:03 p.m. Market and Allen streets. A caller reported a driver nearly ran over a woman.
9:20 p.m. Cedar Street. The caller reported a handgun stolen from the caller’s house.
11:12 p.m. High and Brainerd streets. A caller reported a suspicious man smashing pumpkins.
11:42 p.m. St. Armand Road. The caller reported a car chase.
Sunday, Nov. 3
1:09 a.m. Finn Avenue and Lower Newton Street. The caller reported a woman dressed all in white knocking on people’s doors.
1:22 a.m. South Main Street. A caller reported suspicious people.
11:15 a.m. Mechanic Street. Police charged 43-year-old Jessie Marshall, of St. Albans, with violating conditions of release.
11:18 a.m. Diamond Street. The caller reported possible animal abuse.
12:16 p.m. High Street. The caller reported money stolen from the caller’s vehicle.
6:45 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a car sitting outside a residence for 20 minutes.
8:45 p.m. South Main Street. A man reported harassment via text.