It was a week filled with fireworks for the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD). Also, those summer standbys of dogs in cars on hot days and loud motorcycles.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, June 22
3:35 a.m. Oak Street. Report of men casing houses, nothing found.
9:34 a.m. South Main Street. Loose dog.
9:57 a.m. North Main Street. Woman at residence who isn’t supposed to be.
11:50 a.m. County Road. Cow in roadway.
12:19 p.m. Federal Street. Man refusing to leave property.
1:03 p.m. North Main Street. Animal problem. Beagle walking around.
5:29 p.m. Swanton Road. Erratic driver.
5:30 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Man in roadway.
7:19 p.m. Stowell Street. Medication stolen.
8:13 p.m. North Main Street. Racing motorcyclists.
10:40 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man looking in windows.
Tuesday, June 23
12:12 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Wallet found and returned to owner.
9:01 a.m. Aldis Street Little League fields. People camping out.
10:28 a.m. South Main Street. Car damaged and items missing.
11:46 a.m. Swanton Road. Wallet found and returned to owner.
11:50 a.m. Champlain Commons. Woman being threatened.
12:27 p.m. Smith Street. Lucas Paradee, 23, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.
5:27 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated woman became combative.
6:06 p.m. South Main Street. Loose dogs.
10:25 p.m. Lake Street. Woman yelling.
Wednesday, June 24
3:51 a.m. Dylan Sweet, 19, of Swanton, cited for simple assault.
10:14 a.m. Stowell Street. Clothes stolen from laundry room.
12:43 p.m. Fairfield Street. Car broken into.
3:34 p.m. No location reported. Joseph Johnson, 28, of St. Albans, was cited for driving while license suspended.
4:58 p.m. Lake Street. Wheelchair vandalized.
6:26 p.m. South Main Street. Dogs loose, again.
7:38 p.m. North Main Street. Loud motorcycle.
7:52 p.m. North Main Street. Sandra Worthen, 53, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
8:18 p.m. North Main Street. More loud motorcycles.
Thursday, June 25
10:12 a.m. Nicole Drive. Jason McWilliams, 25, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
12:06 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog in parked car with closed windows.
2:22 p.m. Crest Road. Panting dog in car.
4:10 p.m. Sunrise Drive. Assisted a woman with a delivered package too heavy for her to lift.
4:20 p.m. South Main Street. Aggravated assault committed against a woman.
4:41 p.m. Frontage Road. Two ATVs on roadway.
4:48 p.m. Tuckers Way. Unattended dog in vehicle.
9:12 p.m. Fairfield Street. Police received a report of a woman laying on the ground but were unable to locate her.
9:30 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated woman ejected from Cadillac Motel.
9:45 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog found.
9:45 p.m. Lamkin Street. Neighbors fighting.
11:07 p.m. North Main Street. Noise complaint. Loud music and a barking dog.
Friday, June 26
12:00 a.m. Brainerd Street. Intoxicated man.
12:32 a.m. Stowell Street. People screaming and fighting.
1:45 a.m. Hudson Street. Andrew Dashno, 26, of St. Albans, charged with simple assault.
10 a.m. Fairfax Road. Verbal altercation at the park and ride.
11:40 a.m. Seymour Road. Family dispute.
5:01 p.m. South Elm Street. Box truck blocking traffic.
5:55 p.m. Thorpe Avenue Extension. Dog found.
6:11 p.m. Fairfax Road. Gunshots in area.
6:52 p.m. Aldis Street. Someone camping in the dugout at the Little League field.
8:32 p.m. Victoria Lane. Ongoing dispute between neighbors.
10:39 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Fireworks.
Saturday, June 27
8:14 a.m. Sawyer Street. Man laying on the side of the road.
9:34 a.m. Aldis Street. Another complaint concerning someone staying at the baseball field.
10:22 a.m. Fairfax Road. Tent set up behind playground.
12:30 p.m. Rice Road. Man threatening another man.
1:15 p.m. Swanton Road. Man yelling at a woman.
3:09 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog reportedly left in car for 1.5 hours.
4:15 p.m. Lake Street. Driver of older blue truck crossed over white line, reportedly.
4:50 p.m. Church Road. Report of large truck in ditch, but police were unable to locate it.
5:09 p.m. Lake Road. Loose chickens.
7:02 p.m. Federal Street. Harmony Williams, 35, of Swanton, arrested on warrant.
7:52 p.m. Tuckers Way. Fireworks.
9:12 p.m. South Main Street. Fireworks.
9:39 p.m. Lake Shore Road. More fireworks.
10:31 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Connie Bevins, 42, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
10:44 p.m. Taylor Park. Kids climbing on statues.
Sunday, June 28
4:07 p.m. Maple Street. Man making threats against man who complained about loud vehicle.
4:13 p.m. Congress Street. Man making threats.
5:07 p.m. Hampton Lane. Man refusing to leave a woman alone.
5:13 p.m. Tuckers Way. Three dogs left in car.
6:23 p.m. Brown Avenue. Thomas Benno, 56, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
7:14 p.m. South Main Street. Someone harassing and following ex.
7:33 p.m. Brown Avenue. Hunting knife found.
9:18 p.m. Bronson Road. Saw and generator stolen from shop.
10:06 p.m. Sunset Meadows. Douglas Colby, 59, of St. Albans, charged with simple assault.
10:43 p.m. Huntley Avenue. Neighbors pointing cameras at house.