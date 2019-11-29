The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture — and this week, Lt. Jason Wetherby.
The SAPD responded to a total of 300 incidents between Monday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 24.
Most were traffic stops, nearly 53 percent, followed by alarms, over 13 percent, accidents causing property damage and student resource officer detail, each roughly 12 percent and public assists, roughly 11 percent.
This week included a stalwart citizen who wouldn’t even let a dollar slip into the wrong hands.
Monday, Nov. 18
1:01 a.m. Lake Street. A caller reported a suspicious man looking in windows.
9:25 a.m. Maple Street. The caller reported a verbal dispute between neighbors.
10:28 a.m. Brigham Road. The caller reported a suspicious male who appeared to be recording something.
1:42 p.m. Swanton Road. The caller reported a driver hit his vehicle then the driver left the scene.
3:10 p.m. Interstate 89 Southbound. Police charged a 57-year-old Grand Isle resident, Todd Lynch, with driving with a suspended license.
8:17 p.m. Burger King parking lot. Police charged 28-year-old Wade Wood, of Enosburgh, with driving with a suspended license.
10:38 p.m. Victoria Lane. Police charged 26-year-old Keshia Couture, of St. Albans, with theft of service.
11:51 p.m. Cedar Street. A reported disturbance concerned a woman refusing to leave a property.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
12:51 p.m. Kinney Drugs. Reported retail theft.
2:36 p.m. Homestead Acres Park. Police arrested 36-year-old Sunshine Gagnon, of Montgomery, on an active warrant, and charged Gagnon with negligent operation and driving with a suspended license.
4:10 p.m. North Elm Street. A caller reported a computer scam.
6:27 p.m. Lower Newton Road. A caller reported a woman “making [a] mess in [the] house [and] refusing to leave.”
Wednesday, Nov. 20
8:31 a.m. Bellvue Carriage Road. The caller reported a car off the roadway.
9:41 a.m. Victoria Lane. Report of a stolen package.
12:11 p.m. Huntington Street. The caller found a bicycle.
1:01 p.m. Lake Street. The caller found a credit card.
10:56 p.m. Federal and Aldis streets. Police charged 36-year-old Steve Perron, of St. Albans, with DUI #1.
Thursday, Nov. 21
7:37 a.m. North Main Street. Broken-down vehicle.
8:04 a.m. Forest Hill Drive. Stuck tractor trailer unit.
11:52 a.m. Upper Welden Street. The caller reported another tractor trailer unit using Upper Welden in violation of city ordinance.
1:53 p.m. Lincoln Avenue and Bishop Street. A noise complaint, a barking dog.
5:02 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a man outside an apartment watching the residence.
6:53 p.m. Swanton Road. A reported family dispute.
7:14 p.m. Federal Street. A report of a man and a woman arguing causing a disturbance.
Friday, Nov. 22
9:52 a.m. Food City. The caller reported retail theft, a stolen beverage.
1:54 p.m. Smith Street. The caller reported harassment via text message.
2:05 p.m. Lake and Pine streets. A caller reported an altercation.
4:08 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported an erratic driver in a pickup.
6:27 p.m. Lake Street. A report of neighbor harassment.
9:13 p.m. Lake Street. A person found a $1 bill and turned it in to the police.
9:13 p.m. South Main Street. A man reported two people assaulted him.
10:01 p.m. Breakyard. The caller reported a woman threatening store staff.
10:34 p.m. County Road. The caller reported people refusing to leave a property.
Saturday, Nov. 23
12:31 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a woman screaming in the area.
1:24 a.m. Comstock and Kellogg roads. Police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Seagroves, of Essex Junction, on an active warrant and charged Seagroves with eluding police, DUI #1 and grossly negligent operation.
2:08 a.m. Orchard Street. The caller reported unknown people on the property.
2:42 a.m. High and Brainerd streets. The caller reported an intoxicated woman.
3:10 a.m. Food City. The caller reported the noise of a “loud banging.”
10:32 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported an ex-boyfriend harassing the caller via text messages.
9:01 p.m. Lake Street. A neighbor dispute.
9:31 p.m. Breakyard. The caller reported men trying to fraudulently use a credit card they found.
Sunday, Nov. 24
7:44 p.m. South Main and Diamond streets. Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Hackett of Burlington on an active warrant.
10:22 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged 31-year-old Todd Bessette Jr., of Fairfield, with driving without a required license.