The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to a total of 237 incidents between Monday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 8.
Most were traffic stops, roughly 60 percent, followed by motor vehicle complaints, nearly 12 percent, student resource officer detail, also nearly 12 percent, public assists, roughly 10 percent and finally agency assists, over seven percent.
This week included a few snow-related suspicions.
Monday, Dec. 2
1:31 a.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. The caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver.
2:23 p.m. Nason and South Main streets. The driver in a minor motor vehicle accident kept on going after the accident.
2:43 p.m. Franklin Park West. Police arrested 37-year-old Chad Longley, of Enosburgh, on an active warrant.
4:25 p.m. Browns Court. A suspicious event: “Signs of trespassing in the snow.”
4:36 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A tractor trailer unit violated city ordinance by taking Upper Welden.
5:47 p.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 47-year-old Thane Machia, of St. Albans, with aggravated assault.
8:37 p.m. Bronson Road. Another trespass case: the caller reported bicycle tracks on the lawn.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
7:56 a.m. Fairfield Street. Police charged 31-year-old Heather Sullivan, of Burlington, with DUI.
9:46 a.m. North Main Street. Police charged 31-year-old Richard Giroux, of Swanton, with driving with a suspended license, then arrested him on an active warrant.
10:44 a.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. The caller reported a woman stealing from the store.
4:02 p.m. Home Health Circle. The caller reported a man loitering in the area.
4:10 p.m. Nason Street. Reported home improvement fraud.
6:59 p.m. Maple Street. The caller reported a person refusing to move their vehicle.
9:10 p.m. Cedar and Pearl streets. Police charged a 45-year-old Newark, N.J. resident, Deon Kirby, with DUI.
11:03 p.m. Spring Street. The caller reported the noise of an ATV in the area.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
9:59 a.m. Swanton Road. The caller reported a stolen trailer.
1:07 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a driver failed to yield to a school bus.
4:07 p.m. Industrial Park Road. The caller reported someone yelling at a repo company.
4:51 p.m. Fairfax Road Maplefields. Possible retail theft.
7:07 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a person possibly driving intoxicated.
8:29 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a slow driver.
Thursday, Dec. 5
10:24 p.m. Nason Street and Lemnah Drive. Police charged 22-year-old Tyler Honsinger, of St. Albans, with DUI and negligent vehicle operation.
Friday, Dec. 6
10:54 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported “people fighting in the area.”
11:34 a.m. Hannaford. A case of credit card fraud.
1:12 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a vehicle blocking the roadway.
3:18 p.m. Edwards Street. Police charged 49-year-old Jessica Ponzio, of St. Albans, with criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct.
8:07 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a car blocking a driveway.
11:43 p.m. South Main Street. Police charged 38-year-old Jeremy Cyr, of St. Albans, with violating conditions of release.
Saturday, Dec. 7
2:21 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a verbal argument between two people.
11:54 a.m. SAPD. A person turned in a set of vehicle keys they found.
2:43 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashleigh Feeley, of Fairfield, on an active warrant.
3:29 p.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 37-year-old Jacob Smith, of Swanton, with simple assault.
3:31 p.m. Upper Welden Street. The caller reported another tractor trailer unit on Upper Welden.
4:50 p.m. Walmart. The caller lost their wallet.
5:39 p.m. Fairfield and Church streets. Police charged 56-year-old John Livingston, of St. Albans, with violating conditions of release.
6:02 p.m. Stowell Street. The caller reported someone operating a snowmobile in the area.
Sunday, Dec. 8
12:43 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area.
1 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Police charged 29-year-old Jennifer Badger, of Richford, with driving with a suspended license.