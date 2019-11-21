The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to a total of 246 incidents between Monday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 17.
Most were traffic stops, just over 60 percent. Then came public assists, over 11 percent, motor vehicle complaints, over 10 percent, alarms, over nine percent and student resource officer detail, nearly nine percent.
This is one of those weeks that comes as often as total eclipses: a week without a loud music report.
Monday, Nov. 11
2:11 a.m. Lake Street. Police charged 21-year-old Kaleb Lavallee, of Enosburgh, with violating court-ordered conditions of release.
1:07 p.m. Crest Road. The caller reported man threatening a Northwestern Medical Center health care facility.
4:07 p.m. Huntington Street. The caller said someone hit their vehicle while it was parked in a driveway.
4:19 p.m. Franklin Park West. The caller reported an erratically driven car.
4:35 p.m. Hodges Court. A public disturbance caused by “females fighting.”
6:05 p.m. Burger King. “Two vehicles doing donuts in [the] parking lot.”
9 p.m. South Main Street. Police charged a 54-year-old St. Albans man, Lendon Johnson, with eluding police.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
2:24 a.m. Stowell Street. A suspicious event: “Person trying to get into secured building.”
3:36 a.m. Lake Road. Animal problem: “Truck vs. deer.”
5:56 a.m. North Main Street. A caller reported someone “recklessly” driving a car in the Planet Fitness parking lot.
8:35 a.m. Cedar Street. Here’s an image: “Car towing someone on skis behind it.”
10:32 a.m. Lake Street. A case of harassment between females.
12:07 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. A case of stolen checks.
4:21 p.m. Choiniere Avenue. The caller reported a man shoved a woman into a wall.
8:03 p.m. Hannaford lot. The caller reported a man threatening a law enforcement officer.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
3:37 a.m. Zweeres Road. The caller reported a highly intoxicated woman.
1:22 p.m. A real animal problem: “Neighbor’s dog defecating on male’s property.”
6:15 p.m. Breakyard. Police arrested 33-year-old Paul Groton on an active warrant.
10:18 p.m. South Main Street. A caller reported a man took her keys, cellphone and credit card.
Thursday, Nov. 14
10:39 a.m. NMC. A caller reported an unknown man assaulted another man.
1:44 p.m. Kingman Street. Police arrested Georgia’s Kory Koch, 30, on an active warrant.
6:49 p.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. Police charged 24-year-old Christy Grandchamp, of Richford, with cocaine possession.
8:19 p.m. Nason Street. The caller reported a stuck tractor trailer unit.
10:05 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported a loose dog in the area.
10:43 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged 41-year-old Matthew Trombley, of St. Albans, with DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Friday, Nov. 15
7:16 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. The caller reported someone stole a generator off the caller’s porch.
8:26 a.m. Upper Welden Street and Thorpe Avenue. The caller reported a dog running in the area.
10 a.m. Hannaford lot. This caller reported a car stuck in the parking lot.
1:38 p.m. Walmart. The caller reported a suspicious woman asleep in her car.
4:52 p.m. Hannaford. The caller reported a man stalking and threatening him.
5:52 p.m. North Main Street. A disturbing disturbance: “Broken window. Man at door with knife.”
9:07 p.m. South Main Street. Police charged Duane Cross, a 43-year-old Milton man, with impersonating a law officer, eluding a law officer and drug possession.
9:22 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported hearing someone call for help.
9:26 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported two people arguing.
Saturday, Nov. 16
1:01 a.m. Rublee Street. A report of barking dogs.
4:59 a.m. Finn Avenue. The caller reported two people wearing dark hoodies in the area.
10:11 a.m. Nason Street. The caller reported a dog left outside all the time.
11:22 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported people yelling in an upstairs apartment.
Sunday, Nov. 17
6:36 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported an intoxicated man walking down the street.
10:32 p.m. South Main Street. A caller reported a man looking into windows.