The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to the following incidents between Monday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 12.
This week was generally quiet — aside from the screaming.
Monday, Jan. 6
12:56 a.m. North Main Street, near City Hall. The caller reported a suspicious person in the road.
9:18 a.m. Seymour Street. The caller reported finding someone's "dolly" in the road.
7:06 p.m. Dunsmore Road. "Loose horse."
7:39 p.m. Kingman Street. "Drunk male."
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10:56 a.m. South Main Street. The caller found a credit card.
2:50 p.m. Market Street. Police charged 22-year-old Jesse Koslowski, of Highgate, with driving with a suspended license.
4:54 p.m. Federal Street. A case of vandalism, specifically slashed tires.
6:42 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A noise complaint: "Male screaming."
7:48 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a stolen package.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8:07 a.m. Rugg Street. The caller reported a black dog "running loose."
1:04 p.m. Lake Street. Police arrested a 29-year-old St. Albans resident, Jessica Bilodeau, on an active warrant.
5:26 p.m. Quarry Court. The caller reported fraudulent charges on a credit card.
6:03 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a man refusing to leave.
6:31 p.m. Seymour Road. "Screaming in wooded area."
Thursday, Jan. 9
4:40 p.m. Brigham Road. Police charged 41-year-old Christina Johnson, of St. Albans, with DUI.
7:16 p.m. Upper Welden and Barlow streets. The caller reported an intoxicated male.
8:36 p.m. Taylor Park. The caller reported losing a rose gold ring.
10:59 p.m. Messenger Street. The caller reported an unlicensed dog.
Friday, Jan. 10
6:31 a.m. Diamond Street. A report of burglary. The caller reported someone in the caller's garage.
2:17 p.m. Fairfield and Barlow streets. Police arrested a 20-year-old Burlington resident, Jibroul Williams, on an active warrant, and charged him with providing false information to a police officer.
Saturday, Jan. 11
2:28 a.m. Fisher Pond and French Hill roads. Police charged 47-year-old Tina Stacey, of Sheldon, with DUI.
2:55 a.m. North Main Street. The caller reported graffiti on a building.
11:54 a.m. Kingman Street. The caller reported a man banging on an apartment door.
2:30 p.m. Jewell Street. The caller reported a trespassing man.
8:23 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged 39-year-old Jose Carmona, of St. Albans, with trespassing.
11:17 p.m. South Main Street. "Drunk male."
11:45 p.m. North Main and Kingman streets. "Male screaming."
Sunday, Jan. 12
1:30 a.m. Victoria Lane. The caller reported the noise of someone breaking into cars.
4:48 a.m. Savage Street. Another "drunk male."
12:32 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported their house keys stolen.
3:03 p.m. North Main Street. Someone found a wallet.