The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD conducted a total of 321 incidents between Monday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 13.
Most were traffic stops, nearly 70 percent.
Then came motor vehicle complaints, nearly 11 percent, public assists, nearly seven percent, agency assists, over six percent and student resource officer detail, also over six percent.
Monday, Oct. 7
3:44 p.m. Walmart. Someone threatened an employee.
4:34 p.m. South Main Street. A tenant reported items missing from her home.
7:14 p.m. Brigham Road. A reportedly intoxicated person refused to leave private property.
8:17 p.m. South Main Street. A report of a suspicious man.
10:03 p.m. Spruce Street. Police charged 29-year-old Nicholas Dubie, of St. Albans, with DUI #1.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
2:15 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A tractor trailer unit on Upper Welden Street in violation of city ordinance.
7:52 p.m. Walmart. Erratic driver.
11:08 p.m. South Main Street. Police arrested 31-year-old Staci Pion, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
12:11 a.m. Fairfax Road Park and Ride. A reported suspicious vehicle.
12:53 a.m. Messenger Street. Police arrested 36-year-old Brandi Lumbra, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
2:06 a.m. Russell Street. Vehicle parked in front of another person’s residence.
6:18 a.m. Lake Street Parking Garage. A caller reported damage to the garage’s gate.
10:10 a.m. Lake Street. “Report of stolen bicycle tire.”
8:18 p.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. Police arrested 25-year-old Hilarie Castellanos, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
8:45 p.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. Police arrested 22-year-old Dustin Roberts, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
Thursday, Oct. 10
1:42 a.m. Lower Newton Street. Police charged 37-year-old Sarah Purcell, of St. Albans, with unlawful trespass.
2:16 a.m. Kingman Street. A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle with its doors open.
5:50 a.m. South Main Street. A tenant reported property stolen from inside their residence.
7:28 a.m. Lake Street. A reported dog in the roadway.
8:20 a.m. Kingman Street. A caller reported a possible theft from their vehicle.
9:02 a.m. Lake and South Main streets. A report of a possibly intoxicated driver.
10:58 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Another tractor trailer unit violating the city ordinance.
11:33 a.m. Bishop and High streets. A caller reported a vehicle blocking traffic.
1:36 p.m. Industrial Park Road. A reported suspicious package.
3:43 p.m. Oak Haven Lane. A report of erratic ATV operation.
3:51 p.m. Huntington and Lake streets. A report of a threatening woman.
4:47 p.m. Walmart. Reported threatening people.
8:01 p.m. South Main Street. A caller reported a possible attempted burglary.
8:45 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Another tractor trailer unit, same street.
Friday, Oct. 11
10 a.m. Allen Street. A caller reported an aggressive dog on a neighbor’s lawn.
10:31 a.m. Pine Street. A reported package stolen from a residence.
11:25 a.m. South Main Street. Reported threats.
11:27 a.m. Swanton Road. Reported stolen property.
2:42 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Reported stolen cash.
2:52 p.m. Edward and Lower Welden streets. A report of a woman harassing children.
4:35 p.m. Messenger Street. Neighbor dispute.
6:17 p.m. Houghton Park. A caller reported stolen medication.
8:48 p.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 32-year-old Kimberly Bouchard, of Morrisville, with aggravated disorderly conduct, and 38-year-old Jeremy Cyr, of St. Albans, with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:53 a.m., 8:14 a.m., 8:15 a.m. North Main Street. Multiple graffiti reports.
11:49 a.m. North Main Street. Another graffiti report.
12:02 p.m. South Main Street. A reported neighbor dispute.
2:15 p.m. Federal Street. A caller reported a person on the train tracks.
3:55 p.m. Walmart. Possible credit card fraud.
7:15 p.m. South Main Street. A man reportedly caused a disturbance outside an apartment building.
7:56 p.m. La Quinta Inn. Loose dog.
8:05 p.m. Brown Avenue. A reported suspiciously occupied vehicle in a driveway.
9:10 p.m. Lemnah Drive. A caller found a bicycle.
9:58 p.m. Harbor View Drive. A reported vehicle parked in an empty lot.
10:19 p.m. Federal Street. A reported disturbance concerning a woman hit in the face.
Sunday, Oct. 13
11:32 a.m. Lake Street. Reported harassment.
11:33 p.m. Forest Drive. “Suspicious trailer found.”
12:44 p.m. Walmart. Reported retail theft.
2:17 p.m. Walmart. A dog reportedly left in a vehicle.
5:20 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Another tractor trailer unit. You know the drill.
5:41 p.m. South Elm Street. A reported disturbance concerning a two-person dispute.
7:04 p.m. Fairfield and Church streets. Police charged 20-year-old Colby Hakey, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
10:24 p.m. Lake and Bronson roads. Police charged 56-year-old John Livingston, of St. Albans, with DUI.