Below is a sampling of the calls and incidents handled by the St. Albans Police Dept. between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22.
It was a week of loose dog, hypodermic needles and loud neighbors.
This long would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, March 16
12:09 a.m. Kellogg Road. Disturbance reported. Female leaving residence.
1:22 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Someone overheard people yelling and throwing things.
8:25 a.m. North Main Street. Property lost or found — two bikes.
9:56 a.m. Nason Street. Passport found.
11:33 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit went down street.
1:07 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Male doing “burn outs.”
1:41 p.m. Tuckers Way. Argument between two people.
2:07 p.m. South Main Street. Women arguing about car insurance.
5:59 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Neighbor blaring music.
7:44 p.m. Federal Street. Possible domestic.
7:57 p.m. Swanton Road. Car blocking road.
11:41 p.m. South Main Street. Meghan Benson, 32, of St. Albans, charged with domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
Tuesday, March 17
1:21 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Joseph Honsinger, 23, St. Albans, charged with unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and tampering with facilities.
1:54 p.m. Bank Street. Dog running loose.
2:12 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Person in car in area taking photos of house.
3:45 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman reported items stolen.
6:37 p.m. Calvary Street. Dog loose.
Wednesday March 18
7:12 a.m. Brown Avenue. Car break-in.
8:40 a.m. Route 78. Nothing to report.
8:47 a.m. Brown Avenue. Tractor trailer on street.
9:07 a.m. South Main Street. Lynward Reynolds, 46, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of conditions of release.
9:36 a.m. Jedware Circle/Tanglewood Drive. Sap lines cut.
9:37 a.m. Frontage Road. Person riding four-wheeler.
2:04 p.m. High Street. Stephen Mercure, 57, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
2:06 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Ex-employee stole money.
2:17 p.m. Lake Street. Woman being harassed by a man.
3:09 p.m. Route 78. Military ID found.
3:42 p.m. North Main Street. Loose dog.
5:43 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Dog running in area.
7:52 p.m. Exit 19. Charles Sturgeon, 33,of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
8:47 p.m. South Main Street. Two men stole from Eastern Dragon.
9:20 p.m. North Main Street. Possible intoxicated driver.
11:42 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Man making threats.
Thursday, March 19
5:23 a.m. Huntley. Lambert, 19, of St. Albans, cited for unlawful mischief.
8:37 a.m. Orchard Street. Needle in roadway.
8:40 a.m. North Main Street. Man near power box, caller unsure what he’s doing.
9:49 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Woman calling repeatedly about layoff.
10:48 a.m. Rublee Street. Neighbor blaring music.
11:06 a.m. Huntley Avenue. Daniel Lambert, 19, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
11:37 a.m. South Main Street. Two dogs running in and out of traffic.
11:55 a.m. Lake Street. Car passed stopped school bus.
1 p.m. North Main Street. Assisted fire department.
1:05 p.m. North Main Street. Woman refusing to leave.
1:44 p.m. Swanton Road. Needle in men’s room.
2:14 p.m. Frontage Road. Two ATVs at sandpit.
3:05 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Found license plate.
3:45 p.m. Durkee Road. Man and woman arguing.
4:12 p.m. Guyette Circle. Two loose dogs.
5:06 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
5:52 p.m. Lake Street. Possible intoxicated male.
10:16 p.m. Lasalle Street. Altercation between two women.
11:55 p.m. Lake Street. Assisted with broken down car.
Friday, March 20
2:18 a.m. Rugg Street. Man heard someone walking around residence.
4:15 a.m. North Main Street. Man sleeping in car.
6:51 a.m. Corey Court. Lights off. Car in driveway. Door open.
9:41 a.m. Brigham Road. Caller reported man in field across from house.
11:14 a.m. Victoria Lane. Loose dog.
11:49 a.m. Lake Street. Needle in roadway.
12:05 p.m. North Main Street. Stolen package.
1:12 p.m. Lake Street. Woman threatened by an employee.
4:04 p.m. Hoyt Street. A man, a woman, an altercation.
5:31 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Woman Harassed by neighbor.
Saturday, March 21
9:03 a.m. Lake Road. Assist with fire.
11:59 a.m. Jewell Street. Man being abusive. He fled.
1:18 p.m. Church Street. Samsung phone found in church rectory.
2:10 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Four wheeler being driven up and down street.
3:45 p.m. Congress Street. Hypodermic needle found on street.
3:52 p.m. Swanton Road. Man trying to break into Energizer building.
Sunday, March 22
12:22 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Loud music,
8:37 a.m. South Main Street. Man and woman in a physical altercation.
11:21 a.m. North Shore Road. Man pointed a gun at a neighbor’s house.
11:38 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Phone taken from truck.
3:05 p.m. Rugg Street. Two men having a verbal altercation.
4:01 p.m. Fairfield Street. Intoxicated man going up the street.
6:14 p.m. Lake Street. Neighbor playing loud music all day.
8:54 p.m. Messenger Street. Complaint of loud drum playing.