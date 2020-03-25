Generic police

Below is a sampling of the calls and incidents handled by the St. Albans Police Dept. between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22.

It was a week of loose dog, hypodermic needles and loud neighbors.

This long would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.

Monday, March 16

12:09 a.m. Kellogg Road. Disturbance reported. Female leaving residence.

1:22 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Someone overheard people yelling and throwing things.

8:25 a.m. North Main Street. Property lost or found — two bikes.

9:56 a.m. Nason Street. Passport found.

11:33 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit went down street.

1:07 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Male doing “burn outs.”

1:41 p.m. Tuckers Way. Argument between two people.

2:07 p.m. South Main Street. Women arguing about car insurance.

5:59 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Neighbor blaring music.

7:44 p.m. Federal Street. Possible domestic.

7:57 p.m. Swanton Road. Car blocking road.

11:41 p.m. South Main Street. Meghan Benson, 32, of St. Albans, charged with domestic assault and unlawful mischief.

Tuesday, March 17

1:21 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Joseph Honsinger, 23, St. Albans, charged with unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and tampering with facilities.

1:54 p.m. Bank Street. Dog running loose.

2:12 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Person in car in area taking photos of house.

3:45 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman reported items stolen.

6:37 p.m. Calvary Street. Dog loose.

Wednesday March 18

7:12 a.m. Brown Avenue. Car break-in.

8:40 a.m. Route 78. Nothing to report.

8:47 a.m. Brown Avenue. Tractor trailer on street.

9:07 a.m. South Main Street. Lynward Reynolds, 46, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of conditions of release.

9:36 a.m. Jedware Circle/Tanglewood Drive. Sap lines cut.

9:37 a.m. Frontage Road. Person riding four-wheeler.

2:04 p.m. High Street. Stephen Mercure, 57, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.

2:06 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Ex-employee stole money.

2:17 p.m. Lake Street. Woman being harassed by a man.

3:09 p.m. Route 78. Military ID found.

3:42 p.m. North Main Street. Loose dog.

5:43 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Dog running in area.

7:52 p.m. Exit 19. Charles Sturgeon, 33,of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.

8:47 p.m. South Main Street. Two men stole from Eastern Dragon.

9:20 p.m. North Main Street. Possible intoxicated driver.

11:42 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Man making threats.

Thursday, March 19

5:23 a.m. Huntley. Lambert, 19, of St. Albans, cited for unlawful mischief.

8:37 a.m. Orchard Street. Needle in roadway.

8:40 a.m. North Main Street. Man near power box, caller unsure what he’s doing.

9:49 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Woman calling repeatedly about layoff.

10:48 a.m. Rublee Street. Neighbor blaring music.

11:06 a.m. Huntley Avenue. Daniel Lambert, 19, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.

11:37 a.m. South Main Street. Two dogs running in and out of traffic.

11:55 a.m. Lake Street. Car passed stopped school bus.

1 p.m. North Main Street. Assisted fire department.

1:05 p.m. North Main Street. Woman refusing to leave.

1:44 p.m. Swanton Road. Needle in men’s room.

2:14 p.m. Frontage Road. Two ATVs at sandpit.

3:05 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Found license plate.

3:45 p.m. Durkee Road. Man and woman arguing.

4:12 p.m. Guyette Circle. Two loose dogs.

5:06 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.

5:52 p.m. Lake Street. Possible intoxicated male.

10:16 p.m. Lasalle Street. Altercation between two women.

11:55 p.m. Lake Street. Assisted with broken down car.

Friday, March 20

2:18 a.m. Rugg Street. Man heard someone walking around residence.

4:15 a.m. North Main Street. Man sleeping in car.

6:51 a.m. Corey Court. Lights off. Car in driveway. Door open.

9:41 a.m. Brigham Road. Caller reported man in field across from house.

11:14 a.m. Victoria Lane. Loose dog.

11:49 a.m. Lake Street. Needle in roadway.

12:05 p.m. North Main Street. Stolen package.

1:12 p.m. Lake Street. Woman threatened by an employee.

4:04 p.m. Hoyt Street. A man, a woman, an altercation.

5:31 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Woman Harassed by neighbor.

Saturday, March 21

9:03 a.m. Lake Road. Assist with fire.

11:59 a.m. Jewell Street. Man being abusive. He fled.

1:18 p.m. Church Street. Samsung phone found in church rectory.

2:10 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Four wheeler being driven up and down street.

3:45 p.m. Congress Street. Hypodermic needle found on street.

3:52 p.m. Swanton Road. Man trying to break into Energizer building.

Sunday, March 22

12:22 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Loud music,

8:37 a.m. South Main Street. Man and woman in a physical altercation.

11:21 a.m. North Shore Road. Man pointed a gun at a neighbor’s house.

11:38 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Phone taken from truck.

3:05 p.m. Rugg Street. Two men having a verbal altercation.

4:01 p.m. Fairfield Street. Intoxicated man going up the street.

6:14 p.m. Lake Street. Neighbor playing loud music all day.

8:54 p.m. Messenger Street. Complaint of loud drum playing.

