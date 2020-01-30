The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to the following incidents between Monday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 26.
Monday, Jan. 20
10:34 a.m. Kellogg Road. A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
5:14 p.m. Swanton Road, near Dunkin Donuts. A caller reported someone erratically driving a truck.
8:11 p.m. South Main Street — Econo Lodge. A man refused to leave the Econo Lodge, leading to a disturbance report.
8:40 p.m. Stowell and Allen streets. A report of a broken-down vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
8:28 p.m. Bradley Court. Police charged a 42-year-old St. Albans man, Christopher Smith, with violating court-ordered conditions of release.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
10:54 a.m. Federal Street. An aptly disturbing disturbance report: "Person being followed by group of males."
2:51 p.m. Philomena Drive. A caller reported a dog attacked a woman.
7:44 p.m. Stowell Street. Another disturbance report — this time related to a disagreement over damage to one's car.
10:05 p.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. Police charged a 40-year-old Winooski resident, Christina Blow, with drug possession.
Thursday, Jan. 23
12:19 a.m. Swanton Road Hannaford lot. A caller reported a vehicle doing donuts.
2:23 a.m. Swanton Road Maplefields. Police charged 28-year-old Tyler Kelley, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
10:21 a.m. Northwestern Medical Center. A motor vehicle complaint: "Truck moving at high rate of speed."
10:52 a.m. Church Road. A man advised someone took money from his bank account.
12:54 p.m. Swanton Road, near the Maplefields. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the area for an "extended period of time."
2:33 p.m. Victoria Lane. Police arrested 29-year-old Adam Tatro, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
3:40 p.m. South Main Street, near J & L Auto Shop. Police charged 28-year-old Daniel Ayala, of Burlington, with driving with a suspended license.
4:18 p.m. Swanton Road, near the old Energizer building. The caller reported a broken-down vehicle.
6:58 p.m. Swanton Road. The caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver.
7 p.m. Lake Street. A disturbance report concerned belongings someone was throwing from an apartment.
8:08 p.m. Fairfax Road Park 'n' Ride. "Report of vehicles racing."
8:32 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. "Neighbor playing loud music."
10:56 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Yet another disturbance report: "Male pounding on door of residence."
Friday, Jan. 24
1:20 a.m. Sheldon Road. The caller reported a group of suspicious people trying to enter a residence.
9:03 a.m. Lake Street, near the Hampton Inn. Police arrested 27-year-old Ashley Laplante, of St. Albans, on an active warrant, and charged her with driving with a suspended license.
12:11 p.m. Pearl and North Elm streets. A report of a tractor trailer unit blocking the intersection.
1:09 p.m. High Street. Police charged a 20-year-old Swanton resident, Meagan Staples, with driving with a suspended license.
1:15 p.m. North Main Street. Police charged 48-year-old Craig Berthiaume, of St. Albans, with DUI.
3:15 p.m. South Main Street, near R. L. Vallee. Police charged a 43-year-old St. Albans man, Jason Breault, with operating a vehicle without owner consent.
5:58 p.m. SAPD. A resident reported receiving threats via text message.
7:22 p.m. Hawks Nest. A caller requested a man be removed from a building.
9:24 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Police took an intoxicated man to detox.
9:54 p.m. Rice Road. Police charged 36-year-old Matthew Richard, of Georgia, with driving with a suspended license.
Saturday, Jan. 25
2:45 a.m. Kingman Street. Police charged a 23-year-old Milton man, Marc Willey, with drug possession.
8:14 a.m. Franklin Park West. A caller reported their vehicle keyed in an act of vandalism.
8:20 a.m. Swanton Road, near McDonald's. A new animal problem — "Rooster in roadway."
9:48 a.m. Lapan Road. A caller reported a person being assaulted.
11:19 a.m. Hard'ack. The caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver.
2:47 p.m. North Elm Street. A report of cash stolen from a residence.
9:34 p.m. Brown Avenue. Police charged a 24-year-old St. Albans man, Joseph Putnam, with unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Jan. 26
2:32 a.m. Kingman Street. A man requested a ride to detox.
5:40 a.m. Upper Welden Street. A caller reported a man sleeping in the hallway of an apartment building. Police took him to detox.
7:59 a.m. Stowell Street. A neighbor dispute.
7:44 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. A reported one-car slide-off.
7:54 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Another of the same.
9:29 p.m. Stowell Street. The caller reported a mysterious "light being shined through windows."