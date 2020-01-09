The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to the following incidents between Monday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 5.
This week featured copious amounts of bizarre behavior.
Monday, Dec. 30
9:53 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a man asking for money and looking in cars.
10:29 a.m. Price Chopper. The caller reported their wallet, cards and cellphone stolen.
12:29 p.m. Fisher Pond Road and Gallaghers Corner. The caller reported a broken-down vehicle.
2:49 p.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. Police charged 39-year-old Melissa Loiselle, of Richford, with petit larceny from a building.
4:06 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Someone stole a snowblower from a residence.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
7:07 a.m. Franklin Park West. The caller found a debit card.
7:34 a.m. Walmart. The caller reported a person camping in the parking lot.
10:40 a.m. Planet Fitness. The caller reported their keys stolen.
1:41 p.m. Kinney Drugs. A case of retail theft.
8:13 p.m. Spruce Street. Police charged 62-year-old Ricky Latham, of St. Albans, with violating conditions of release.
9:41 p.m. Brosseau Road and Vermont Route 207. Police charged 60-year-old Cynthia Fox, of Colchester, with DUI.
9:59 p.m. Lake Street, near the parking garage. Police charged two St. Albans residents with disorderly conduct: 51-year-old Brenda Armstrong and 46-year-old Don Clogston.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
12:23 a.m. Rocky Maple Lane. The caller reported cars blocking a driveway.
2:48 a.m. Lake Street parking garage. The caller reported someone trying to lift the exit gate.
2:50 a.m. Fairfax Road Maplefields. Police charged 27-year-old Nicholas Toparani, of Enosburgh, with DUI.
3:40 a.m. Lasalle Street. The caller reported a man trying to leave a residence while intoxicated.
7:50 a.m. Lake Street parking garage. A case of vehicular vandalism.
9:39 a.m. South Main Street. Police charged 37-year-old Jason Lamos, of Highgate, with DUI.
3:02 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a car blocking handicap-accessible parking spaces.
3:05 p.m. Federal Street Breakyard. The caller reported a driver left without paying for fuel, but the driver returned and paid.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
1:59 a.m. South Main Street. Police charged 28-year-old Eric Raymond, of Swanton, with driving with a suspended license.
10:42 a.m. Sheldon Road. Police charged 20-year-old Megan Staples, of Highgate, with driving with a suspended license.
11:09 a.m. South Main Street. Police charged 37-year-old Joshua Bessette, of Swanton, with DUI.
1:18 p.m. Hodges Court. The caller reported a suspicious event: a man looking into windows.
2:08 p.m. SAPD. Police arrested 30-year-old Martin Morales, of Burlington, on an active warrant.
2:55 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported a man driving while intoxicated.
4:13 p.m. Northwestern Medical Center. The caller reported a man not returning a social security card and $200.
5:18 p.m. Messenger Street. The caller reported a man refusing to leave an apartment.
7:40 p.m. Bronson Road. The caller reported a man and a woman staying at a residence without permission, and that fights are happening there.
7:49 p.m. North Elm Street. The caller reported a vehicle parked on the railroad tracks.
8:34 p.m. Prospect Street. An animal problem: a dog walked up to a woman while she was walking her dogs.
8:52 p.m. Fairfax Road park ‘n’ ride. The caller reported a truck that kept driving in and out of the park ‘n’ ride.
9:16 p.m. Federal Street Breakyard. Police charged 43-year-old Jason Lamos, of Highgate, with DUI.
9:25 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported finding syringes behind a building.
Friday, Jan. 3
1:41 p.m. Swanton Road, near Advanced Auto Parts. The caller reported a brown truck nearly hit the caller’s vehicle.
2:03 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a foot print on a window and their concern someone tried breaking in to the caller’s residence.
2:15 p.m. Farrar Street. The caller reported someone stole and used their credit card.
5:55 p.m. Bouthilette Circle. Someone stole a package from the caller’s home.
6:36 p.m. Victoria Lane. “Neighborly dispute.”
8:32 p.m. Lower Newton Street. The caller reported a disturbance stemming from a woman’s refusal to leave an apartment.
9:27 p.m. Taco Bell. The caller reported one man threatened another while in the restaurant.
Saturday, Jan. 4
12:35 a.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 37-year-old Amber Paquette, of St. Albans, with violating court-ordered conditions of release.
2:17 a.m. Kingman Street. The caller reported a disturbance stemming from an argument between two men.
3:35 a.m. Fairfax Road park ‘n’ ride. Here’s a new one: the caller reported a car had been running for three hours with garbage bags over its windows.
10:33 a.m. Bronson Road. The caller reported a large sum of money missing.
10:49 a.m. South Main Handy’s Toyota. The caller reported a man going into the auto dealership and threatening people.
11:28 a.m. North Main Street. The caller reported one man harassing another.
12:32 p.m. NMC. The caller reported a man getting agitated with hospital staff.
1:59 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a woman “being mean” to another to the point of causing a public disturbance.
6:14 p.m. Diamond Street. One dog attacked another.
Sunday, Jan. 5
11:32 a.m. Brainerd Street. The caller reported loudly played drums.
5:30 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. The caller reported their vehicle’s window smashed out.
7:03 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Thought the GPS was finally on our side, didn’t you? No such luck: another tractor trailer unit tried taking Upper Welden in violation of city ordinance.
9:16 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported an intoxicated man walking on cars.
9:26 p.m. Lake Street. Police charged 49-year-old James Jettie, of Fairfield, with DUI.
11:56 p.m. Upper Welden Street. A suspicious event: “Male dancing in street.”