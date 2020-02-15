The following incidents are from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to the following incidents between Monday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 9.
Monday, Feb. 3
1:29 a.m. Kellogg Road. Man sent photos to his ex of her belongings on fire.
9:07 a.m. Lake Street. A dog bit a high school student.
4 p.m. North Shore Road. Man alleged neighbors were harassing him.
6:55 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Kid shooting out neighbor’s windows with a slingshot.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
7:29 a.m. Spruce Street. Resident reported car tires were repeatedly punctured by nails.
11:48 a.m. Federal Street. Man threatened to destroy an ex’s property.
2:41 p.m. Corliss Road. Domestic disturbance in which woman was being kicked out of her home.
4:32 p.m. Swanton Road. SAPD received a motor vehicle complaint about a man putting beer into a coffee cup.
4:33 p.m. Corner of Hoyt and Main streets. A woman’s wallet was stolen.
5:07 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Car outside of Ben & Jerry’s factory all day.
5:15 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Two men fighting.
11:54 p.m. South Main Street. Woman assaulted by another woman.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
12:22 a.m. South Main Street. Megan Bumgardner, 36, of St. Albans, charged with DUI.
9:56 a.m. St. Armand and Ballard roads. Cows in roadway.
11:15 a.m. Lake Street. Box found.
1:09 p.m. South Main Street. Woman reportedly harassing man.
2:36 p.m. North Main Street. Louis Tatro, Sr., 34, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.
4:51 p.m. 273 Swanton Road. Olympia Sports reported a woman for stealing clothes.
9:48 p.m. 302 South Main Street. Megan Bumgardner, 36, of St. Albans charged with aggravated assault.
11:18 p.m. 304 South Main Street. Megan Bumgardner, 36, of St. Albans charged with aggravated assault.
Thursday, Feb. 6
7:56 a.m. North Main Street. Missing bicycle found.
8:01 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. Man reported harassment by neighbor.
11:36 a.m. Vermont Route 7. Gun found.
1:49 p.m. Bronson Road. Man and woman arguing.
3:15 p.m. Lapan Road. Man violated court-imposed conditions of release by showing up at residence judge barred him from.
5:05 p.m. Ferris Street. Man and woman arguing.
Friday, Feb. 7
7:32 a.m. Interstate Access Road. Tractor trailer broken down.
10:39 a.m. Swanton Road. Two truck tires in road.
11:15 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit traveling down street, violating weight limits.
1:24 p.m. Spruce Street. Car blocking driveway. Driver refused to move.
2:14 p.m. Corner of Lower Welden and South Main streets. Two vehicles struck.
3:23 p.m. Corner of Bronson Road and Nason Street. Tractor trailer struck.
3:56 p.m.Lower Newton Road. Car in ditch
4:21 p.m. Vermont 104 and Gallaghers Corner. Leslie Townsend, 32. Sheldon, charged with driving while license suspended.
5:17 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Report of snowmobilers driving around the area.
8:31 p.m. Adams Street. Report of gunshots.
Saturday, Feb. 8
4:49 a.m. Fairfax Street and Parsons Avenue. Tractor trailer jackknifed.
10:16 a.m. Swanton Road. Tractor trailer in ditch.
3:30 p.m. Hoyt Street. Car blocking traffic while tire being changed.
5:39 p.m. South Main Street. Truck blocking driveway.
8:19 p.m. Federal Street. A suspicious event. Car in area for more than 30 minutes.
9:01 p.m. Congress Street. Small black dog running in area.
Sunday Feb. 9
3:33 a.m. Swanton Road. Car without handicapped placard parked in handicapped spot.
8:06 a.m. Stanley Court. Man reported being threatened by ex.
11:14 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Dog given to SAPD. Owner found.
12:56 p.m. South Main Street. Man walked into a woman’s room univited.
9:08 p.m. Maple Street. Woman being threatened.