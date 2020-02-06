The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to the following incidents between Monday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 2.
Monday, Jan. 27
12:36 p.m. SAPD. Someone reported losing a silver money clip.
1:36 p.m. Kinney Drugs. Multiple reports of retail theft.
2:48 p.m. Rublee Street. The caller reported neighbors posting “slandering stuff.”
4:57 p.m. Thunderbird Drive, near Missisquoi Valley Union School. A caller reported a car full of juveniles driving recklessly.
11:03 p.m. Northwestern Medical Center. The caller reported someone in the NMC lobby refusing to leave.
11:30 p.m. Upper Welden Street. The caller reported someone outside an apartment yelling, causing a disturbance.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
6:12 a.m. Lake Street, near Mylan. Someone left behind a bicycle.
8:25 a.m. Fairfax Road Maplefields. Police arrested 37-year-old Lance Crapo, of Burlington, on an active warrant and charged him with drug possession.
8:27 a.m. Huntington Street. The caller reported a loose dog in their yard.
8:53 a.m. Platt Road. The caller reported a car blocking the roadway.
6:54 p.m. Lake Street, near the Switchyard Mobil. Police charged 31-year-old Heather Sullivan, of Burlington, with larceny and trespassing.
8:25 p.m. Church Road. Police charged 61-year-old Daniel McCoy, of Fairfield, with DUI.
9:15 p.m. Federal Street, near the Breakyard. The caller reported a woman sitting at a table, “highly intoxicated.”
9:39 p.m. NMC. The caller reported a disturbance, a man threatening to harm people.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
12:55 a.m. NMC. Another case of a man refusing to leave NMC.
1:37 a.m. South Main and Gilman streets. Another disturbance report, this time connected to “males and females yelling.”
3:12 a.m. Lake Road. The caller reported a man trespassing on the caller’s property.
4:29 a.m. Bayview Drive. The caller reported an online scam.
11:01 a.m. Lakeview Terrace. An animal welfare check.
11:41 a.m. Huntington Street. Police assisted the animal control officer.
3:33 p.m. Beth El Court. The caller reported losing a blue couch.
3:49 p.m. Beverly Court. Police arrested Robbie Robtoy, 31, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
5:17 p.m. Rice Road. The caller reported “banging” and similar “loud noises” above their apartment.
7:27 p.m. Swanton and Highgate roads. Police charged 31-year-old Tawnya Ouimet, of Highgate, with driving with a suspended license.
9:40 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Police charged 46-year-old Andrew Benson, of Burlington, with driving with a suspended license.
Thursday, Jan. 30
12 a.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. A disturbance report, a man refusing to leave the store.
10:44 a.m. Parsons Avenue. A motor vehicle complaint: “Vehicle ran bus lights.”
10:47 a.m. Lake Street, near Martha’s Kitchen. A caller reported their cell phone stolen from inside a building.
12:35 p.m. Lake Street. A stalking report, a woman following a man.
2:15 p.m. Spruce Street. A case of stolen mail.
3:08 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Police charged Jesse Beyor, 32, of Swanton, with DUI.
3:47 p.m. Kingman Street. The caller found drugs in an alleyway.
4:41 p.m. Highgate Road, near Handy Toyota. The caller reported stolen catalytic converters.
5:20 p.m. South Main Street. A report of one man stalking another.
Friday, Jan. 31
7:33 a.m. Lake Street. One woman reported another threatening her.
8:57 a.m. Swanton Road. An unusual motor vehicle complaint: the caller reported a car parked outside Aubuchon Hardware with two bullet holes in it.
12:42 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. The caller reported one woman using another’s identity.
1:26 p.m. Walmart. A report of a vehicle struck in the parking lot.
1:35 p.m. Fairfax Road. A case of harassment regarding a man who “made some comments” to female workers.
2:23 p.m. Beaver Pond Road. Police charged 50-year-old Angela Bouchard, of Highgate, with driving with a suspended license.
3:46 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported a driver hit a sign.
7:45 p.m. Federal Street, near the Breakyard. The caller reported a suspicious vehicle that had been “sitting” there for 45 minutes.
10:20 p.m. Kingman Street. Police charged 28-year-old Danielle Laureau, of Highgate, with DUI.
Saturday, Feb. 1
12:37 a.m. County Road. Police charged 30-year-old Mikal Faucher, of Isle La Motte, with DUI.
1:42 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported another man assaulted him, including pushing him off a porch.
1:55 a.m. South Main Street. A caller reported someone assaulted her with a TV remote.
4:49 a.m. Lapan Road. Police charged 44-year-old Michael Marshall, of St. Albans, with violating court-ordered conditions of release.
9:25 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a BB hole in their apartment window.
1:41 p.m. Interstate Access and Fairfax roads. The caller reported a woman driving very slow, possibly texting.
3:15 p.m. Maiden Lane. The caller found a Nissan key.
4:37 p.m. Stowell Street. The caller reported a woman stole an impact gun, sockets and a Decker bag out of the caller’s vehicle.
7:58 p.m. North Main Street. The caller reported finding syringes in the area.
Sunday, Feb. 2
1:19 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a neighbor yelling at her.
1:47 a.m. NMC. The caller reported a patient assaulted a woman.
5:47 a.m. Fairfield Street and Fairfax Road. Police charged 42-year-old Dameon Berry, of Burlington, with driving with a suspended license.
7:04 a.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. The caller reported a man driving under the influence.
8:49 a.m. Swanton Road, near Price Chopper. The caller reported a suspicious man in a car staring at a female.
12:16 p.m. Finn Avenue. The caller expressed concern for an animal’s well-being.
12:46 p.m. Bellows Street. The caller reported a car parked with its lights flashing.
5:43 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Police charged 38-year-old Eric Ovitt, of Jeffersonville, with driving with a suspended license.
8:26 p.m. Lake Street. Police charged 41-year-old Christina Johnson, of St. Albans, with driving with a suspended license.
9:28 p.m. West Shore Road. “Loud bangs in area.”
9:35 p.m. Interstate 89. Police arrested 29-year-old Deven Barratte, of Swanton, on an active warrant.
11:54 p.m. Kellogg Road. The caller reported a verbal dispute between a man and a woman.