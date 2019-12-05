The following are incidents from the St. Albans Police Dept.’s weekly activity log. These incidents are previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would be impossible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
The SAPD responded to a total of 255 incidents between Monday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
Most were traffic stops, roughly 74 percent. Then came alarms, about eight percent, accidents causing property damage, roughly seven percent, suspicious events, about six percent and 911 hangups, over five percent.
This week had a bright light, a cold outfit and loud music.
Monday, Nov. 25
8:42 a.m. Lake Street. Police arrested a 43-year-old Barre resident, Jessie Marshall, on an active warrant.
2:54 p.m. Hawks Nest. The caller reported a “money scam.”
3:23 p.m. High Street. A case of threats or harassment between neighboring tenants.
7:02 p.m. North Main Street. Police charged 22-year-old Adrian Ortega, of St. Albans, with lewd and lascivious conduct.
8:30 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. The caller reported a vehicle blocking the caller’s driveway.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
1:30 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported people loitering near Food City.
3:19 a.m. Fairfax Road Jolley. Police charged 56-year-old Wilfred Sullivan, of Swanton, with possessing stolen property.
8:16 a.m. Upper Welden Street. City math: tractor trailer unit on Upper Welden plus city ordinance equals violation.
9:10 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Police charged 55-year-old Robert Thompson Jr., of St. Albans, with criminal threatening.
11:58 a.m. Huntington Street. A dispute between two people caused a reported disturbance.
6:02 p.m. High and Congress streets. The caller reported four people looking into windows.
11:28 p.m. Interstate 89 southbound. Police charged a 51-year-old Wolcott resident, Wendy Wescott, with driving with a suspended license.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
4:51 a.m. Collins-Perley. A caller reported a “bright light in the area.”
8:55 a.m. Swanton Road. Someone stole tires from a building.
8:53 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported one person threatening to harm another.
10:02 p.m. Federal Street. Police charged 49-year-old Casey Stetson, of Alburgh, with DUI #1.
Thursday, Nov. 28
2:14 a.m. Lake Street. Police charged 21-year-old Mason Vieta, of Highgate, with DUI, negligent operation and resisting arrest.
7:03 a.m. Brigham Road. The caller reported a gun stolen from their residence.
12:16 p.m. Lake Street. Police charged 48-year-old Tracey Comstock, of St. Albans, with unlawful mischief.
2:39 p.m. South Main Street. The caller reported someone shooting a BB gun toward people.
Friday, Nov. 29
4:29 p.m. Northwestern Medical Center. Police charged 34-year-old Timothy Powell, of Burlington, with disorderly conduct and vandalism.
9:28 p.m. Lake Street. The caller reported dogs left in a vehicle.
10:26 p.m. Swanton Road. Police charged 33-year-old Mike Gerrow, of Enosburgh, with driving with a suspended license.
11:17 p.m. Federal Street. The caller reported an intoxicated man refused to leave Nelly’s.
11:20 p.m. High Street. Loud music.
Saturday, Nov. 30
1:19 a.m. Ethan Allen Highway. Police charged 23-year-old Ryan Austin, of Cabot, with DUI #2 and excessive speed.
2:33 a.m. Aldis Street. Police charged 23-year-old Austin Balentine, of Georgia, with DUI #1.
4:41 a.m. South Main Street. The caller reported a possible burglary. Turns out it was just an apartment’s new tenants.
10:01 a.m. Kellogg Road. The caller reported threats made using social media.
1:05 p.m. NMC. The caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver. Police couldn’t locate the suspect.
9:11 p.m. Fairfax Road Maplefields. Police arrested 26-year-old Sabrina Prim, of St. Albans, on an active warrant.
10:04 p.m. Lake Street. Police charged 22-year-old Chaz Wilkerson, of Burlington, with prohibited conduct and petit larceny.
10:08 p.m. Lake Road. Loud music.
Sunday, Dec. 1
12:38 a.m. Barlow Street. The caller reported a man in the area wearing a headlamp. The man was gone when police arrived.
4:18 a.m. Lake Street. The caller reported a man loitering in the area.
11:07 a.m. Clyde Allen Drive. The caller reported neighbors having a verbal dispute.
12:40 p.m. Fairfax Road. The caller reported a woman walking in the area in just a t-shirt. Police couldn’t locate her.
3:56 p.m. Interstate Access Road. The caller reported two people walking in the traffic lane.