It wouldn’t be Behind the Badge without some wayward animals. This week, not only did some cows go for a bit of wander, but a cat got itself stuck in a window and a dog caused a fight.
Some people didn’t behave all that well, either.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the St. Albans Police Dept. and Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Aug. 24
10:03 a.m. Green Mountain Drive. Purse found.
11:29 a.m. Stowell Street. Bicycle stolen.
4:09 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog left in car.
9:26 p.m. Fairfield Street. Complaint of loud music.
10:19 p.m. Bowles Lane. Disturbance between a man and woman.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6:58 a.m. Congress Street. Window smashed.
12:06 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog left in car.
12:36 p.m. Kingman Street. Items stolen from home.
3:23 p.m. David Bruley, 36, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
5:15 p.m. South Main Street. Jessica Salisbury, 38, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
7:39 p.m. Route 104. Report of motorcyclists speeding.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
12:29 p.m. Jewett Avenue. Dog found.
12:44 p.m. Swanton Road. Randy Bluto, 32, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
1:23 p.m. Brigham Road. Man walking with a young child. The child was wearing pajamas.
1:24 p.m. North Main Street. Man reported money stolen several months ago.
5:38 p.m. Hudson Street. Man and woman arguing.
5:45 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Man and woman arguing in driveway.
5:58 p.m. North Elm Street. Suspicious event. Tube from China delivered to man.
7:21 p.m. Stowell Street. Woman threatened to punch another woman.
7:26 p.m. Rugg Street. Man wrote in concrete.
8:38 p.m. North Main Street. Report of a woman laughing loudly.
10:26 p.m. Houghton Park. Campfire in park.
11:30 p.m. Ouillette Drive. Man yelling at woman.
Thursday, Aug. 27
1:18 a.m. North Main Street. Someone shining a light in a window.
2:27 a.m. South Main Street. Complaint of people outside talking and scratching.
9:54 a.m. Lake Road. Black SUV with no plate in parking lot.
12:46 p.m. Nicole Drive. Katon Dalton, 23, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
6:37 p.m. North Main Street. David Wilson, 40, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
7:29 p.m. Federal Street. Report of a fake $100 bill.
7:47 p.m. Kingman Street. Cars doing u-turns in the road.
Friday, Aug. 28
4:02 a.m. North Main Street. Tire deflated on car.
12:04 p.m. South Main Street. Elderly couple waiving cars down.
12:53 p.m. North Elm Street. Pit bull on the loose.
1:06 p.m. Crosby Drive. Joseph Honsinger, 24, of Swanton, arrested on warrant.
2:48 p.m. Lake Street. Suspicious event. Blue shopping bag in garage.
4:34 p.m. North Main Street. Man possibly following woman.
6:08 p.m. North Main Street. Black dog found in park.
6:46 p.m. Swanton Road. Matt Nicholas, 32, of Essex Junction, cited for driving while license suspended.
8:43 p.m. Church Road. Cows loose on road.
9:31 p.m. North Main Street. Loud music.
Saturday, Aug. 29
12:02 a.m. Vermont Route 78. Karen Tucker, 45, of Swanton, cited for drug possession.
4:35 a.m. South Main Street. Group of people making noise.
10:38 a.m. South Main Street. Flower pot found on lawn.
2:04 p.m. Cedar Street. Brian Putnam, 50, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
4:15 p.m. Lake Street. Wallet found.
5:39 p.m. Diamond Street. Man called woman a name in the park.
6:13 p.m. Lake Street. Cat stuck in window.
6:56 p.m. French Hill Road. Man threatening to throw out a woman’s possessions.
8:09 p.m. South Main Street. Dog fight with neighbors.
Sunday, Aug. 30
9:45 a.m. Crosby Drive. Small game caught in fence.
10:08 a.m. Ferris Street. Political lawn sign stolen.
12:13 p.m. Vermont Route 78. Justin Rockwell, 31, of Enosburg, cited for driving while license suspended.
5:12 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Two women yelling.
6:08 p.m. Beverly Court. Small black beagle loose.
7:17 p.m. Guyette Circle. Vehicle following woman.
10:25 p.m. Lake Street. Bendan Meacham, 27, of Barre, charged with simple assault.