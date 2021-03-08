The St. Albans Police Department dealt with a slew of stolen property incidents during the week of March 1-7, 2021 in addition to making arrests for driving under the influence and a warrant.
Monday, March 1, 2021
12:36 a.m. Fairfax Road. Andrea Vasquez, 39, of Milton, was charged with Driving Under the Influence #1.
7:40 a.m. Federal Street. Loose dog located and returned to owner.
7:56 a.m. Fairfax Road. Stolen license plate.
11:23 a.m. Fairfax Road. Stolen license plate.
1:10 p.m. South Main Street. Lost keys, later found.
1:42 p.m. North Main Street. Person refusing to leave store.
2:34 p.m. North Main Street. Male told caller he was beat up by girlfriend; male unfounded.
3:49 p.m. Fairfax Road/Fairfax Street. Person sleeping in parked vehicle.
4:56 p.m. Swanton Road. Fight witnessed, victim unfounded.
9:23 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on Upper Welden.
11:54 p.m. South Main Street. Loud music and yelling.
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
10:08 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Found wallet turned in.
10:37 a.m. Swanton Road. Attempt to steal merchandise.
4:01 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Abandoned vehicle in travel lane.
10:36 p.m. Messenger Street. Verbal argument.
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
3:20 a.m. Pine Street. Death threats over text.
4:03 a.m. Maple Street. Loud music.
11:11 a.m. Franklin Park West. Stolen tailgate.
3:43 p.m. Federal Street. Stolen phone.
Thursday, March 4, 2021
12:37 a.m. Maple Street. Intoxicated female kicked door.
8:29 a.m. Swanton Road/McDonalds. Road rage incident.
4:07 p.m. Swanton Road. Person yelling in complainant’s face.
Friday, March 5, 2021
1:06 a.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle left parked with trunk open.
6:16 a.m. Fairfield Street. Male assaulted female.
11:43 a.m. South Main Street. Threats over social media scam.
12:05 p.m. Bishop Street. Verbal domestic.
1:04 p.m. Highgate Road/Exit 20. Vehicle off of road.
1:32 p.m. North Main Street. Neighbor dispute.
4:02 p.m. Lake Street. Person on property with drones and cameras.
8:24 p.m. Federal Street. Sound of child screaming in parking garage.
8:38 p.m. Interstate Access Road/Exit 19. Erratic operation.
9:35 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Threat to vandalize property.
10:36 p.m. Federal Street. Stolen medication.
Saturday, March 6, 2021
6:34 a.m. South Main Street. Reported stalking/harassment.
11:40 a.m. North Main Street. Name calling.
3:08 p.m. Fairfax Road. Charity Streeter, 39, of Milton, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, March 7, 2021
7:02 a.m. Bradley Court. Fox with possible broken leg.
8:23 a.m. Federal Street. Vehicle egged.
5:40 p.m. Tuckers Way. Stolen wallet.
7:12 p.m. South Main Street. Neighbor dispute.
