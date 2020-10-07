Items were stolen, keys were misused, cows and a fork lift made their way onto public roads, in other words it was another week in the life of the St. Albans Police Dept.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the SAPD.
Monday, Sept. 28
6:14 a.m. Fairfield Street. Dean Kirby, 46, of Newark, N.J., arrested on a warrant.
7:51 a.m. High Street. Vandalism. Plant thrown at vehicle.
8:11 a.m. South Main Street. People revving engines.
11:13 a.m. North Main Street. William Guidry, 63, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
11:14 a.m. Bank Street. Vehicle being driven erratically.
1:25 p.m. Corliss Road. A dog killed a cat.
3:10 p.m. Huntington Street. Loud drum playing.
5:00 p.m. Edward Street. Two dogs running around.
7:38 p.m. North Main Street. Larceny from building. Scooter stolen.
7:51 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Man loitering near bank.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
12:29 p.m. Lake Street. Larceny from building. Debit card stolen.
2:44 p.m. South Main Street. Gunshots reported.
4:34 p.m. Fairfax Road. Report of a missing vehicle, which was found and returned to owner.
5:49 p.m. North Main Street. Dog found.
9:39 p.m. Hoyt Street. Dog located.
10:01 p.m. Federal Street. Vehicle parked in lot after hours.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
10:56 a.m. Lake Street. Stolen vehicle recovered.
11:40 a.m. Highgate Road. Travis St. Arnault, 47, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
12:39 p.m. Fairfax Road. Toby Aylward, 50, of Waterbury, cited for lack of required ignition interlock system.
1:03 p.m. Cherry Tree Court. Possible fraud reported.
5:48 p.m. Highgate Road. Gunshots heard.
Thursday, Oct. 1
7:42 a.m. Lake Street. Brian Rock, 28, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
2:32 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Someone threatened to damage another’s property.
3:36 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Complaint from previous entry punched in face.
3:44 p.m. Bingham Shore Road. Possible identity theft.
4:48 p.m. Adams Street. Complaint of rental fraud scam.
5:55 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Handguns stolen from vehicle.
6:26 p.m. Corliss Road. Randy Bluto, 32, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
8:27 p.m. Tuckers Way. Lost backpack found.
8:35 p.m. Catherine Street. Argument between a man and a woman.
Friday, Oct. 2
1:17 a.m. Maquam Shore Road. Intoxicated woman assaulting family members.
2:16 a.m. Lake Street. Report of people sleeping in vehicle.
7:59 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Halloween decorations stolen.
9:15 a.m. Stowell Street. Beth Jarvis, 30, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
9:35 a.m. South Main Street. Driver unable to maintain lane.
12:56 p.m. Fairfield Street. Threats made to staffer.
10:35 p.m. Jay Bird Lane. Loud party.
10:53 p.m. Vermont Route 78. Vehicle in ditch.
11:32 p.m. Fairfax Road Park and Ride. Dispute about damage to a vehicle.
Saturday, Oct. 3
2:26 a.m. Finn Avenue. Three man engaged in a physical altercation.
12:03 p.m. Lake Street. Loose dogs.
1:19 p.m. Fairfax Road. Cell phone found.
1:46 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Infant riding in front seat of vehicle.
4:58 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
5:34 p.m. South Main Street. Credit card found.
10:09 p.m. Orchard Street. Tyler Honsinger, 23, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
11:49 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Raymond Benson, 32, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
6:12 a.m. Adirondack Drive. Suspicious event. Multiple people and vehicles in area.
6:51 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Multiple items stolen from garage.
8:29 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Cows in road.
8:55 a.m. Lapan Road. Reported verbal dispute.
11:18 a.m. Stowell Street. Larceny from building. Mountain bike stolen.
11:50 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Debit card found.
12:01 p.m. Aldiss Street. Stolen catalytic converter.
12:05 p.m. Bishop Street. Report of possible fraud.
12:23 p.m. Lake Street. Vandalism. Car keyed.
1:02 p.m. Spruce Street. Gun located.
2:07 p.m. Lake Street. Truck keyed.
6:14 p.m. South Elm Street. Man and woman arguing.
6:16 p.m. Walnut Street. Juveniles on private property.
6:20 p.m. Pine Street. Fork lift operated on roadway.
8:33 p.m. Federal Street. Man refusing to leave.
10:29 p.m. Lake Street. Man and woman arguing.