Here’s a look at some of the incidents St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Sunday, Aug. 22
12:45 p.m. Caller reported tents that were torched on Lake Street near Food City.
5:16 p.m. Motorcycles were reported speeding on North Main Street.
9:26 p.m. Someone reported a car in the bushes on Barlow Street.
Monday, Aug. 23
8:20 a.m. A man was reportedly checking windows at a church on Fairfield Street.
8:46 a.m. A white vehicle with a smashed out window was reported on Lake Street.
9:29 a.m. Medication was reported stolen from a vehicle on Center Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
12:41 a.m. A man allegedly threatened a woman on Upper Welden Street.
4:11 p.m. A man reported getting threatening texts on Upper Welden Street.
7:57 p.m. Medication was reported stolen from a car on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
3:14 p.m. A woman allegedly threatened another woman on Messenger Street.
8:27 p.m. Someone in a Ford Mustang was allegedly doing donuts in a parking lot on Lake Street.
11:23 p.m. People were reportedly camping in the parking garage on Hampton Lane.
Thursday, Aug. 26
8:06 a.m. A man was reportedly looking into vehicles on Lake Street.
Friday, Aug. 27
10:58 a.m. A caller reported a potentially intoxicated driver on Lake Street.
3:53 p.m. Someone reportedly left the scene of an accident on North Main Street.
7:18 p.m. A group of people was reportedly yelling on Spruce Street.
Saturday, Aug. 28
10:10 a.m. Two men were reported fighting on South Main Street.
11:51 a.m. Someone reportedly broke a car windshield on Lake Street.
12:09 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Congress Street.
12:54 p.m. Someone allegedly threw a brick at a vehicle on Fairfield Street.
6:02 p.m. Headphones were reported stolen on Lake Street.
