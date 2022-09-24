ST. ALBANS CITY — Stolen items, keyed vehicles and phone threats: these are just a few of the incidents St. Albans City Police responded to this week.
Monday, Sept. 12
1:12 p.m. A broken down vehicle was reported at the intersection of Catherine and Allen Street.
3:31 p.m. A credit can was reported stolen from N. Elm Street and purchases were made with it.
6:35 p.m. Threatening messages were reported on Federal Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
10:36 a.m. A woman was reported yelling at people on Kingman Street.
11:29 a.m. Three people were reported to be possibly drinking in the Hampton Lane parking garage.
5:20 p.m. Spray paint was reported to be on a state building on Federal Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
8:09 a.m. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on Lower Newton Street.
2:54 p.m. and 3:26 p.m. Cars on Spruce Street and Lincoln Avenue were reportedly keyed.
4:35 p.m. Individuals arguing on Lincoln Avenue were reported as a disturbance.
Friday, Sept. 16
10:06 p.m. An individual reported being threatened by a male on Maple Street.
Saturday, Sept. 17
9:35 a.m. An individual was reportedly harassed over the phone on Cedar Street.
12:45 p.m. Someone reported a man yelling at a female on Congress Street and Main Street.
4:03 p.m. and 6:54 p.m. Two separate individuals reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot on N. Main Street and Upper Newton Street.
Sunday, Sept. 18
10:44 a.m. An employee was reportedly harassed on Lake Street.
3:59 p.m. An item was reported stolen from a boat on Van Dine Court.
8:23 p.m. A vehicle appeared to be broken into on N. Main Street.
