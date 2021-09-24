ST. ALBANS CITY — Threats, cars on the sidewalk and revving engines: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Sept. 13
11:41 a.m. A canopy tent was reported stolen from a vehicle on Academy Drive.
8:22 p.m. A caller reported that a dog ran after her on Stowell Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
2:56 p.m. A cell phone was allegedly stolen on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
10:30 a.m. A man reported being threatened on Lake Street.
4:21 p.m. A man allegedly violated the conditions of his release on Russell Street.
5:51 p.m. A vehicle was reported speeding on Diamond Street.
10:15 p.m. Items were allegedly thrown at a home on Edward Street.
11:17 p.m. Someone reported a car that was parked on a sidewalk on Federal Street.
Thursday, Sept. 16
12:06 a.m. A 34-year-old Sheldon man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on Fairfax Road.
5:29 p.m. A package was reported stolen from someone’s porch on Stowell Street.
8:05 p.m. Two dogs allegedly ran toward a person on Maple Street.
Friday, Sept. 17
4:49 p.m. A man and woman were reportedly yelling on Lake Street.
8:17 p.m. Neighbors were allegedly threatening each other on South Main Street.
9:21 p.m. A woman was reported for allegedly yelling and acting erratic on South Main Street.
11:37 p.m. People were allegedly being loud in the parking garage on Hampton Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 18
1:14 a.m. A woman allegedly threatened a man on South Main Street.
11:11 a.m. A bike and scooter were reportedly stolen from a building on Oak Street.
6:48 p.m. Cars were reportedly revving their engines on Hampton Lane.
9:59 p.m. A 33-year-old St. Albans woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on Upper Welden Street near Thorpe Avenue
Sunday, Sept. 19
3:34 a.m. A man and woman were allegedly yelling on Lake Street.
2:56 p.m. A “loud motorized vehicle” was reported on North Main Street.
3:10 p.m. A vehicle's tires were reportedly slashed on North Elm Street.
3:49 p.m. A loud motorcycle was reported on North Main Street.
