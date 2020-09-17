ST. ALBANS — It was a tough week for vehicles in St. Albans, with tires being slashed and catalytic converters stolen. There were also numerous reports of vehicles lingering in parking lots. No information on whether or not their drivers were lingering with them.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Sept. 7
12:07 a.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Liquid thrown from building in a bag.
1:26 a.m. Victoria Lane. Person knocking on door.
5:58 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Tires slashed.
6:50 a.m. Nason Street. Rottweiler reported missing.
10:43 a.m. Rugg Street. Tires slashed.
10:50 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Tires slashed.
11:18 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Rear tires slashed.
12:42 p.m. Park and Ride, Fairfax Road. Tires slashed and car keyed.
4:02 p.m. Fairfax Road. Complaint of truck making a lot of noise.
5:49 p.m. Maple Street. Woman reported being harassed by a man.
6:01 p.m. Fairfield Street. Distressed dog.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
9:09 a.m. Fisher Pond Road. Almun Kilburn, 46, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
11:59 a.m. Brigham Road. Woman reported man in her home.
2:20 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle hit on Monday.
2:28 p.m. Stowell Street. Dispute between women.
2:42 p.m. Highgate Road. Larceny from motor vehicles, catalytic converters stolen.
2:48 p.m. South Main Street. Timothy Cassidy, 26, of Fairfield, cited for driving while license suspended.
3:58 p.m. Sheldon Road. Employee yelled at two people.
5:20 p.m. Lake Road. Intoxicated woman walking on road.
8:53 p.m. Rugg Street. Red laser pointing into home.
10:30 p.m. Bronson Road. Vandalism. Spray paint on road.
11:08 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Sign dragged across street.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
5:41 a.m. Kingman Street. Two men yelling.
9:36 a.m. Nason Street. Railroad signs vandalized.
10:19 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Cell phone found.
10:47 a.m. Lake Street. Purse found and returned.
11:45 a.m. South Main Street. Seven headstones damaged in Greenwood Cemetery.
12:57 p.m. Lake Street. Female yelling.
1:27 p.m. Jewett Avenue. Man yelling around customers.
2:31 p.m. No location given. Two dogs tied up.
2:33 p.m. Congress Street. Douglas Colby, 59, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
2:38 p.m. Stowell Street. Woman harassing another woman.
9:25 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious event. Vehicle parked in lot.
9:37 p.m. Highgate Road. Men in parking lot.
Thursday, Sept. 10
1:12 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Argument between a man and a woman.
7:02 a.m. South Main Street. Vehicle driver almost hit a woman.
10:07 a.m. Federal Street. Neighbor causing issues.
10:24 a.m. Swanton Road. Catalytic converter stolen.
11:29 a.m. Lake Street. Camera taken down.
11:36 a.m. South Main Street. Two men fighting.
11:55 a.m. Maple Street. Report of dog pooping and running around.
12:29 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Wallet found.
12:37 p.m. Stanley Court. Sunglasses stolen from vehicle.
7:12 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.
8:01 p.m. Maple Street. Physical fight.
11:03 p.m. Pearl Street. Loud music.
11:13 p.m. Highgate Road. Vehicle loitering in parking lot.
Friday, Sept. 11
4:04 a.m. I-89. Wrong-way driver in southbound lanes.
2:40 p.m. Houghton Street. Threatening phone calls.
3:34 p.m. Old Orchard Road. Two vehicles hanging out in parking lot.
3:45 p.m. Hathaway Inn Drive. Neighbor harassing others.
5:25 p.m. Maple Street. Neighbor throwing rocks at window.
5:33 p.m. Lake Street. Woman complained about another woman texting her boyfriend.
6:09 p.m. North Main Street. Disorderly conduct. Woman in store yelling at employees.
7:18 p.m. Maiden Lane. Man took cat.
8:06 p.m. Route 78. Report of fireworks or gunshots.
8:31 p.m. Monument Road. Noise complaint. Chainsaw.
8:41 p.m. Federal Street. Group of drunken people fighting.
Saturday, Sept. 12
12:23 a.m. Federal Street. Large fight outside.
12:35 p.m. Franklin Park West. Vehicle left in parking lot.
8:08 p.m. Lake Street. Phone found.
3:49 p.m. Federal Street. Drug test found.
4:27 p.m. Lake Road. Intoxicated man fighting.
9:08 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Man walking and threatening people.
Sunday, Sept. 13
6:40 a.m. Potter Avenue. Plants taken from backyard.
11:04 a.m. Lake Street. Suspicious event. Door wide open.
11:34 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Harassment from neighbor.
5:21 p.m. Federal Street. Possible drunk driver reported.
6:24 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Woman trying to get into a house.
6:29 p.m. Diamond Street. Neighbor yelling at woman.